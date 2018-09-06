Justin Bieber Has His Heart Set On Making Canada His And Hailey Baldwin’s ‘Full-time Home’, Per ‘Us Weekly’

As Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin prepare to build a life together as husband and wife, there have been rumors spreading that once they are married, they will pack their bags and head for a new life in Bieber’s native Canada.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a source told Hollywood Life that Bieber plans to uproot him and his fiancée, 21, to Canada after they are married, as he feels it would be a “great place” to build a family and wants his and Baldwin’s future children to have a chance of having the same experience he did growing up there.

It now looks like there may be some truth to this as another source told Us Weekly that Bieber is very keen on making Canada his and Baldwin’s “full-time home”.

“He wants to make his full-time home in Canada. He needs to get out of the L.A., NYC scene,” the source said.

Apparently, the Biebs finds all the constant media attention surrounding him “overwhelming” and is “trying to climatize what a normal life should look like”.

The “Somebody To Love” singer has been in the media spotlight since he hit the scene in 2008 with his debut single, “One Time”, and as his music career took off, the spotlight got bigger.

Aside from his professional life, Bieber has also been under the microscope when it comes to his romantic life. He and his first love Selena Gomez endured a very public eight-year relationship and since rekindling his romance and getting engaged to Baldwin, his love life has been front and center within the media more than ever.

However, there is one place the “Love Yourself” singer finds solace in and that his is home in Ontario.

“He feels most at peace at home,” the source added.

Bieber and Baldwin recently took a trip to his hometown to spend time with his family. While there, Bieber purchased a $5 million lakeside mansion and it’s starting to look like his reasons for buying the home was so he and his wife-to-be could actually live there after they say, “I do”.

It was also speculated that the couple might’ve been looking at wedding venues in the area while they were in town and it now seems that this was the case as another source revealed that the couple had picked out one venue, but unfortunately, it had already been booked for the date they wanted.

“They want to get married really soon. They didn’t hit pause. They want to make sure their day is perfect and exactly what they want,” said the second source.

Neither Bieber or Baldwin have officially announced whether or not they do actually intend to leave the U.S. for Canada after they tie-the-knot.