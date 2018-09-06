Stassi Schroeder Hits The Red Carpet With Boyfriend Beau Clark At ‘The Nun’ Premiere [Photos]

Patrick who?

Stassi Schroeder is enjoying her new romance with boyfriend Beau Clark as she and her co-stars film the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules.

After chronicling the end of her four-year romance with Patrick Meagher during the show’s sixth season earlier this year, Schroeder appears to be much happier with Clark just months into their relationship.

“My kind of freakin red carpet,” Schroeder wrote in the caption of a recent photo shared on her Instagram story, which included her boyfriend of several months.

In the photo, Schroeder and Clark were seen goofing off with one of the nuns who was posing alongside them on the red carpet.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Schroeder has long been a fan of all things creepy and her boyfriend appears to share the same passion. In fact, he surprised her with a murder-themed celebration on Valentine’s Day, which the longtime reality star showcased on her Instagram page earlier this year.

Schroeder began dating Clark at the end of last year after being introduced to him by her longtime friends Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute. However, she didn’t go public with their relationship until a few months later as the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules came to an end.

In June, Stassi Schroeder spoke to Us Weekly magazine about her romance with Beau Clark and couldn’t help but gush over her new flame.

“I feel really lucky right now. I haven’t had a relationship like this. I didn’t know that I could find someone that we’d just be best friends and love each other and he’d be so nice to me and supportive and the fact that this was his idea,” she explained.

As for her past relationship with Patrick Meagher, Schroeder told the magazine in December of last year that she was left in shock when her romance ended, even though she and Meagher had been on-and-off for the majority of their relationship.

“Well, we’ve had an up and down relationship from the beginning, and it was kind of our pattern obviously, to break up and make up,” she said. “But this time was, to me, a shock. Like the real, full breakup.”

Schroeder and Meagher called it quits last August after he failed to acknowledge what would have been their four-year anniversary.

Stassi Schroeder and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 7.