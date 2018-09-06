Beyoncé Wrote Touching Letter To Fans

The singer just turned 37 and wrote a letter thanking fans for their support and reflecting on the past year.

Many people look up to celebrities because they’re rich and famous, but many celebrities have ways of showing their fans how much they appreciate them. Glamour reports that Beyoncé just wrote a very touching, heartfelt letter to her many fans just two days after celebrating her 37th birthday. In the letter, she reflects on what a crazy year it’s been for her.

“At 36, I became a mother of three. I breastfed twins. I renewed vows with my husband of ten years. I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything is Love. And we’ve been touring with our whole family around the world, and loving it.”

She went on to say, “This year has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life. Thank you for all the positivity and for the beautiful birthday wishes. I’m looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present and surrendering to the future. I love you, Hive.”

She gave birth to her twins, Rumi and Sir, last year. She also had the entire Louvre museum to herself as she and her husband, Jay-Z, filmed their music video for “APES**T.”

She did leave one big accomplishment out of her letter. She was recently on the cover of Vogue’s September issue.

“When I first started, 21 years ago, I was told that it was hard for me to get onto covers of magazines because black people did not sell. Clearly, that has been proven a myth.”

Fans can probably forgive her for letting that big milestone slip. After all, when you’re as successful as she is, it must be difficult to remember everything you’ve accomplished.

People reports that along with the letter were plenty of photos of the singer and her family. Her 6-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, was shown in a sequined dress. There were also close-up photos of her birthday cake.

Beyonce and Blue Ivy. Allen Berezovsk / Getty Images

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, was just as excited about her daughter’s birthday. She celebrated by posting a photo of the singer when she was a little, 4-month-old baby. She captioned the photo, “Happy Birthday to the nicest, owner of the most beautiful, generous, loving hearts ever!!!! Brilliant too! Always thinking, planning, analyzing, strategizing, how you can make everything you touch better!”

Her post also said, “Sometimes I can’t believe out of all the incredible people in the world I was chosen by God to be your mom!”