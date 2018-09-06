Virgin Bachelor Colton Underwood Gets Sex Education Lesson From Jimmy Kimmel

Learning about the birds and the bees from a late-night talk show host is essential.

As fans of The Bachelor probably know by now, Colton Underwood has been announced as the new suitor searching for love on the hit ABC reality series.

The former football player, who previously dated Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, first caught the attention of Bachelor Nation diehards when he appeared earlier this year as one of the men vying for Becca Kufrin’s heart on Season 14 of The Bachelorette. He was one of the final four contestants before being eliminated in Week 8.

The week before he was sent home, as previously noted by the Inquisitr, Underwood infamously told Kufrin that he was still a virgin. She then left the room for quite some time, leaving him to wonder if he made the right decision by revealing his truth to her.

Underwood then spent the summer in Mexico as part of the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise. After his showmance with Tia Booth ended, he went home in Week 5.

Now that the 26-year-old is single again, he’s heading back to reality television to search for a significant other on Season 23 of The Bachelor.

To help prepare him for his new adventure, talk show host Jimmy Kimmel sat Underwood down to teach him all about the birds and the bees, complete with visual aids, on the September 5 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.



“I wanted to help Colton. He’s never done it, and I have a lot. I’m really good at it, actually,” Kimmel told his studio audience during his introduction to the sex education lesson.

The private tutorial took place in a dark, living room setting. To start, Kimmel asked Underwood if anyone had ever explained the mechanics of sex to him.

“I have never had that talk in my life,” answered the blushing Bachelor, although he later admitted that he took health class in school and that they put a condom on a banana once.

“Do you know where babies come from?” asked the father of four.

“I have an idea, yes,” replied Underwood. “When a man loves a woman, then they go into the bedroom…”

Kimmel then interrupted his train of thought by letting him know that a bedroom isn’t the only place where the deed can be done. The talk show host then shared some personal family information as he revealed that his wife’s parents conceived her on the kitchen table.

The six-foot-three-inch reality star then explained that he is not waiting for marriage to lose his virginity, but “the right person, the right heart.” He also said that the farthest he’s gone with a woman is “third base.”

Kimmel then unveiled diagrams of both the male and female genitals, and tried his best to explain what goes on during sexual intercourse in a semi-technical manner.

Watch the funny and educational NSFW clip from Jimmy Kimmel Live below.

Underwood’s season of The Bachelor will premiere in January of 2019 on ABC.