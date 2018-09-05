Olivia Culpo Weighs In On Ex Nick Jonas’ Recent Engagement To Priyanka Chopra: ‘I’m So Happy For Him’

Olivia Culpo and Nick Jonas dated for nearly two years before splitting up in 2015

Before Priyanka Chopra came into his life, Nick Jonas was romantically linked to model Olivia Culpo. The former couple dated for nearly two years before calling it quits in 2015 and now that he has found love again and recently became engaged to Chopra, Culpo is sending nothing but good vibes to her ex, as she recently spoke about the news, declaring “I’m so happy for him,” per People.

Breakups can be tough and when one party finds love again, it can sometimes be hard on the other party to see that, but this isn’t the case when it comes to Nick Jonas, 25, and his ex-love Olivia Culpo, 26.

During a recent interview, the Model Squad star shared how she really feels about Jonas and Chopra’s quick engagement after only two months of dating.

“I think that any time anybody can find love, especially in this industry — because it’s difficult. You can see there’s a track record of things not working out. So I’m so happy for him,” she said.

Jonas and Culpo were first romantically linked in 2013 and it was reported that they decided to end their nearly two-year romance due to their busy schedules and while the reason for their breakup was seemingly out of their control, Culpo doesn’t carry any ill-will for the “Right Now” singer.

“I wish that everybody can find love and happiness. That does not mean that I would not wish that for him,” she added.

Following their breakup, Jonas praised Culpo as an “amazing person,” as he spoke of their “beautiful” time together in June 2015.

“She’s an amazing person. We had a great, beautiful few years together, but it’s been a crazy couple months, and I wish the best to her for the future, but it’s tough.”

While Jonas has now found his person in Chopra, 36, Culpo has also managed to find love again with NFL player, Danny Amendola. The model and her Miami Dolphins wide receiver beau had been dating for two years before they split briefly in March, only to reconnect in June.

“If you want to make something work, you make it work. I always just say that you can’t think about how. You just have to try your hardest and know what feels right,” she spoke of her and Amendola’s relationship.

It appears that when it comes to romantic relationships, Culpo is a firm believer in the phrase “meant to be”.

“If it’s meant to be then it should be easy and it should be something that is fun. And if it doesn’t work out then that’s because it wasn’t meant to be. That’s my attitude.”

Since getting back together, Culpo and Amendola seem to be better than ever. In the meantime, Jonas and Chopra are living it up in engagement bliss.