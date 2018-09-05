‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Thursday, September 6: Steffy Schemes Behind Hope’s Back, Bill & Brooke Meet

New 'B&B' spoilers suggest that Steffy is willing to wheel and deal.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, September 6 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) seems to have forgotten that she just consoled Hope (Annika Noelle) and decides to take matters in her own hands in a rather scheming kind of way. However, it seems as if she is not the only one sneaking around as Bill (Don Diamont) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) meet up yet again.

Bill Needs Brooke’s Touch

There are very few characters on B&B who understand one another as Brooke and Bill do, hence all the “Brill” fans out there. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Brooke was vehemently defending Bill’s paternal custodial rights to those in the know at Forrester Creations. But Bill will soon get wind of how his ex-wife feels about his paternal rights and he will be shocked that she is not supportive of her sister in this matter.

“Brooke shocked Bill by saying she didn’t agree with Katie’s decision.”

According to the Arkansas Gazette, Bill may use his relationship with Brooke to get to Katie Logan (Heather Tom). He knows if there is anyone who has the ability to change Katie’s mind, it is Brooke. Spencer will put aside his pride and ask Brooke if she can have a word with Katie about the custody battle.

“Bill asked Brooke to talk to Katie on his behalf.”

Steffy Schemes & Sneaks On B&B

It seems as if being co-CEO affords you no special privileges. Steffy realized this after her father abruptly announced that her line, along with Hope For the Future, was on the chopping block. Ever since she gave Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) her blessing, she threw herself into her work at Forrester Creations.

Within days she had the Intimates lingerie line up and running and was putting in many hours of hard work. She was determined to show her daughter the power of hard work and leave her a legacy she could be proud of.

“Steffy explains to Ridge why the bedroom line should be kept rather than Hope for the Future.”

Now she may lose everything she has worked so hard for. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, states that Steffy will approach Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and ask him to keep Intimates and sack HFTF. The only problem is that it may come at a price – her relationship with Hope. Tune in to see how Steffy goes to the dark side on Bold and the Beautiful, then check back on Inquisitr for your latest spoilers, updates, and casting news.