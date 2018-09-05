Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reveal The One Thing They Hate About Being Royals

Being a royal isn't all it's cracked up to be: just watch 'The Crown.'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry let loose the one thing they hate about being royalty (or at least, the one thing they hate enough about it that they’re willing to talk about it publicly).

Being a royal is a mixed bag. On the one hand, there’s the almost unimaginable wealth. You can drive around in the most expensive European sports cars; you can travel the world on private aircraft belonging to your family; you can stay in multiple ancient castles and manor houses all adorned with priceless art, while the best chefs in the world attend to your every need.

On the other hand, there are the stifling rules. The immense pressure. The press writing extensively about your every minor indiscretion, even when you step oh-so-slightly out of line. The cameras snapping pictures of you everywhere you go.

About those cameras: They almost certainly played a major role in Prince Harry’s mother’s death. As you are well aware, Princess Diana died while being chased by the paparazzi through the streets of Paris.

So it should come as no surprise, then, that the one thing Harry and Meghan hate about being royals is the cameras following them everywhere they go.

They can thank a little boy for letting their secret out.

As Cosmopolitan U.K. reports, on Wednesday night the pair went to the WellChild Awards, of which Prince Harry is a patron. There, they met 4-year-old Mckenzie Brackley. Mckenzie, who is the young lad in the feature image for this article, and who was receiving the Inspirational Child Award for his battle with Acute Flaccid Paralysis. As Meghan and Harry approached the young boy for the requisite photo op, Mckenzie said that he didn’t like being in front of the cameras. Mckenzie’s mother Amy said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told her son they were with him on that one.

“They were so lovely. They knew [Mckenzie] was scared of the cameras and they said they didn’t like the cameras either so they turned around.”

For better or for worse, Meghan is starting to get a feel for what it’s like having cameras following her around at all times. Back in November 2016, Kensington Palace took the extremely rare step of publicly asking the photographers to back off.

“Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her.”

But of course, Harry also notes that the media attention helps him raise awareness of the causes he supports.