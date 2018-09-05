In A ‘Rare Accolade For Royalty,’ Meghan Markle Named Best Dressed Woman Of 2018

The royal woman’s stylish fashion choices have had a major influence on consumers.

Meghan Markle’s flair for fashion has earned her a rare honor: the title of Best Dressed Star of 2018, bestowed upon her by People. This marks the first time a member of the Royal Family has ever been considered for this prestigious list, which has traditionally been made up exclusively of Hollywood celebrities. Markle is a notable exception, although she was an actress on the TV show Suits before she gave up the small screen to marry Prince Harry.

Andrea Lavinthal, People’s Style and Beauty Director, told Reuters that “when you talk about style and 2018, you cannot have that conversation without mentioning Meghan Markle.” Lavinthal also praised Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex for always looking “polished without being too perfect.”

“Whether she’s wearing a classic button-down shirt and ripped jeans, like any other girl, or a couture wedding gown and a tiara, unlike most of us, she always looks effortlessly chic.”

Aside from merely looking fantastic, Meghan Markle also earned this unusual accolade by being hugely influential. According to People, Markle’s fashion choices have been emulated worldwide. Meghan Markle’s sartorial choices can also rightfully be linked to the creation of new jobs. In fact, the black skinny jeans she wore by the Hiut Denim Co. catapulted the Welsh brand into the spotlight. As a result, the clothing company expanded into a new factory that’s triple the size of their old facility.

Meghan Markle wears black jeans on visit to Cardiff: The royal-bride-to-be today ripped up royal protocol by stepping out in Cardiff with Prince Harry, wearing black skinny jeans – after wearing trousers on her visit to Brixton last… https://t.co/H9ZyoWTmtw More news @bdnews24 pic.twitter.com/eHaJK5QQ5D — @bdnews24 for #brk news 24 (@bdnews24) January 18, 2018

Other notable examples of her influence include boosting Nonie, a small Canadian label, from a local base of buyers to a widespread international consumer base. Additionally, her Strathberry handbag sold out in 11 minutes, despite the item’s $740 price tag.

Jeremy Selwyn / Getty Images

Unlike many royals and celebrities who have to enlist the assistance of a stylist, the Duchess of Sussex was able to turn to her close friend Jessica Mulroney to create her award-winning look. Of course, Mulroney is a Canadian fashion stylist, so Markle got lucky that she could work closely with a professional she already trusted.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Markle and Mulroney have created a signature style for private and royal events that embodies Meghan’s love of well-known and smaller fashion labels. Her go-to choices include simplistic accent pieces and boatneck silhouettes in neutral colors.

Meghan Markle Wows in a Yellow Dress and Proves She Can Rock Bright Colors Too https://t.co/XBuVNdwf2z pic.twitter.com/R1s7tOXxbF — Capital Media HD (@capitalmediahd) July 21, 2018

Meghan Markle may be the talk of the fashion world with her Best Dressed win, but she wasn’t the only celebrity to be praised by People. Others whose sense of style rated very highly this year include Cate Blanchett, Amal Clooney, Sandra Bullock, and Kim Kardashian. All of them brought their fashion game to new levels this year, but Meghan Markle proved to be the most noteworthy and influential.