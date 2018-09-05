Kendall Jenner Rips Caitlyn For ‘Turning Her Back On The Family’

Kendall Jenner isn’t too happy with her father, Caitlyn Jenner.

While the Kardashian/ Jenner clan isn’t frequently spotted out and about with Caitlyn Jenner, Page Six shares that Kendall and Caitlyn were seen out this past weekend. The two were dining at Malibu’s famed Nobu restaurant, where many celebrities step out to grab a bite to eat.

A source that was at the restaurant at the time they were eating said that the dinner started out casual before the two got into a “heated” exchange.

“They were arguing. . . It was more Kendall ripping Caitlyn a new one for ‘always turning her back on the family’ after they’ve been so good to her.”

A rep for Kendall responded to the rumored fight, calling it “untrue” while Caitlyn’s rep did not get back to the media outlet with a comment. Interestingly, the pair were also seated next to another famous family at the eatery — the Schwarzenegger clan.

But luckily, Labor day weekend was not all drama filled for Kendall Jenner. As the Inquisitr shared, Jenner spent the long holiday weekend with Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Luka Sabbat, and hairstylist Jen Atkin.

The group enjoyed an indoor cookout to ring in the holiday and they of course were all dressed to impress. Jenner looked amazing in a pair of white pants with a red string bikini top on top. And when she moved to the pool, she removed her white bottoms to reveal her stunning body in a pair of red string bikini bottoms.

The group feasted on an assortment of goodies including guacamole, watermelon, and banana bread. Clearly, it was an event to remember and days earlier, Jenner also sported a lime green bikini as she splashed around on the beach in Malibu with sisters Kim and Kourtney.

Meanwhile, Caitlyn Jenner also appeared to have a nice holiday weekend as she posted a photo of a few friends and dogs at her home pool.

“Happy Labor Day! Pool day with family,” she wrote.

For months, Jenner has been rumored to be dating transgender model Sophia Hutchins though she has remained tight-lipped about it. As the Inquisitr shared, Caitlyn insists that the pair are just friends but their relationship seems to be blossoming.

“We are not going to get into that. But we are very close. We do a lot of things together. We’re kind of inseparable. We’re the best of friends.”

Currently, Hutchins serves as the director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, which works to fight for transgender rights.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Sundays evenings on E!