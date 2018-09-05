‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Stunned After Alleged Hookup Between Roommates

Did they or didn't they?

Season two of MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation has teased a possible hookup between two of the most unlikely castmates to make a love connection on the series.

Staten Island, New York natives Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick allegedly took their relationship to the next level, if the show’s trailer is showing the truth of what allegedly happened between the pair, as reported by Elite Daily.

The teaser hinted at a physical connection between Pivarnick, who is engaged, and Guadagnino, who is single.

As fans of the original series will recall, the two hooked up in the second season of the series before Pivarnick left the show for good. In the legendary episode, the Pivarnick and Guadagnino got drunk and “smushed”, even though Angelina had been seeing someone else.

During that period of time, Guadagnino was also physically involved with roommate Polizzi, who slammed Pivarnick during that memorable exchange by remarking, “You had my sloppy seconds. Good for you.”

It looks like Angelina will be making a huge impact when she returns to the series, and not just because of her lingering issues with Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

During the show’s Season 2 premiere, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi met with Pivarnick prior to meeting up with the cast in Las Vegas. The two reveal they have kept in touch since Pivarnick returned to the group during the series first season in Miami.

Polizzi extended an invitation for her former roommate to join the rest of the gang in Las Vegas, even though Pivarnick had reignited an Instagram feud with Farley, Polizzi’s best friend.

In a teaser trailer for the subsequent episodes of the season, Pivarnick will indeed join the cast and cause drama between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Farley, Polizzi, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

In one clip, Pivarnick is seen calling Farley a “whore” and in another tense scene, the two women get into a physical fight at a bar.

Fans are hoping for the reality show “family” to remain intact no matter conflicts arise between the roommates.

“I’m sure Angelina is a great person in actual life, but she kills the vibe on the show. JSFV is my guilty pleasure, I hope it’s not ruined,” said one fan on the show’s official Instagram page.

Another remarked, “Angelina just doesn’t belong in any of this. It’s too late to come back just makes things awkward.”

But there are some fans that are clearly Team Angelina.

“I love they gave Angelina a chance I actually like her before she was the worse but she’s changed happy she got a second chance,” stated a viewer.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs on Thursdays on MTV.