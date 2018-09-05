Major ‘House Of Cards’ Spoiler Revealed In New Trailer

The sixth and final season of the fictional White House drama begins in November, without Kevin Spacey.

When allegations of sexual misconduct began swirling around actor Kevin Spacey in October 2017, production on the sixth season of the Netflix political drama House of Cards halted immediately. By November 3, Netflix and production company Media Rights Capital had announced that they were severing ties with Spacey, leaving the fate of the show and hundreds of workers hanging. The concept of the show was built around Spacey’s character, Frank Underwood, as he backstabs his way up the political ladder to the presidency.

Costar Robin Wright, who plays Underwood’s wife and co-conspirator, Claire Underwood, felt that it was her duty as an Executive Producer of the show to fight for the crew’s jobs, according to E! Online.

“They printed that it was ‘only’ 600 people out of work, but if you include security, cops, shooting on location in Baltimore, everything, 2,500 people would have been out of a job,” she said in an interview with Porter magazine. “And that’s not fair – to take that security away from those people… They didn’t do anything [wrong].”

In a teaser video released by Netflix this morning with the tagline “You should have known,” Claire Underwood appears to be addressing her husband in their South Carolina back yard, then breaks the fourth wall and addresses the camera directly, saying that anyone who wishes to pay their respects to her when she’s dead will need to “get in line.” As the video progresses, the camera pans over to show that she’s actually addressing Frank’s tombstone. Hanging in the air is the implication that Claire killed Frank herself, though it remains to be seen whether that’s actually the case.

When pressed about Spacey in the Porter interview, Wright said that she really doesn’t know him except in a professional capacity, but that she thinks that all people have “the ability to reform” (her emphasis), and likens that process to personal growth. She laments the fact that people in the public eye are subject to intense scrutiny in their personal lives, saying that such scrutiny is invasive, but walking a careful line not to discredit the Me Too movement. At issue, she says, is the media, which breeds a false familiarity between artists and the public.

“I’m talking about media. The exposure. It’s an awful feeling. A stranger deciding they know who you are and they are going to put that in a… I mean, it’s criminal, it really is.”

The eight-episode final season of House of Cards airs on November 2, 2018, almost a year to the day from Spacey’s dismissal from the show.