Kardashian Sisters Accuse Younes Bendjima Of Setting Up Paparazzi Shot, Reports ‘TMZ’

Kourtney Kardashian’s sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, allegedly believe that her former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, tipped off the paparazzi about their meeting on Monday night.

According to a Sept. 5 report by TMZ, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were photographed grabbing some takeout and driving off to find a quiet spot to park in order to talk and eat in private on Monday night. However, that wasn’t the case as photographers snapped photos of the former couple together, which sparked rumors that they are back together.

Now, Kim and Khloe Kardashian allegedly believe that Younes set up the entire situation and tipped off the paparazzi so that they would know where he and Kourtney would be in order to get the photos taken and published online.

The outlet’s sources claim that the Kardashian sisters think Younes Bendjima is trying to get every last drop of fame he can out of Kourtney Kardashian and their relationship. In addition, Younes is reportedly the one who suggested that he and Kourtney hit up the sushi restaurant, which they had never been to, and then park.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian also reportedly think that Younes often tipped off the paparazzi throughout his relationship with Kourtney so that the pair would often be photographed together, in turn helping to garner his own fame.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian’s family were furious when they found out that she has been spending time with Younes Bendjima again. “[Kim and Khloe Kardashian] think she is foolish for even thinking about taking him back after what he did to her,” a source recently told Radar Online.

However, Kris Jenner is allegedly loving the fact that Kourtney and Younes are keeping fans guessing and thinks that it will be really good for Keeping Up with the Kardashians ratings, as well as help keep Kourt interesting to viewers.

“Kris just wants ratings for the new season, which they are filming right now. She told Kourtney to stay unpredictable so she remains relevant,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, there are a ton of rumors flying about Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s relationship. Some sources claim that their meeting on Monday night was simply a final goodbye to offer Younes some closure on the end of the relationship. However, other sources state that the pair is on the road to getting back together and is currently working through their relationship issues.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her relationship drama when Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!.