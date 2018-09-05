‘Vanderpump Rules’: See Lala Kent’s Engagement Ring From All Angles – How Much Did It Cost? [Video]

Lala Kent's movie producer boyfriend splurged on a stunning ring.

Lala Kent got engaged over the weekend and days later, all the details about her stunning ring were revealed.

On September 4, Page Six shared a report with readers in which they confirmed the Vanderpump Rules star’s engagement ring cost her new fiancé, movie producer Randall Emmett, a whopping $150,000 and took two weeks to construct.

According to the report, Leon Diamond’s Richie Rich designed the six-carat diamond ring at the New York City store after first meeting Kent and Emmett about one year ago. Speaking to Page Six, Rich said Emmett kept Kent in the dark about his engagement plans for months and first contacted Rich earlier this year in hopes of making it official with the reality star.

Emmett traveled to the East Coast “about three to four times to sit down with [him] and design the ring,” he explained.

“Once we agreed on a design it took about 14 business days to create from start to finish,” Rich added.

After the ring was complete, Rich delivered the piece to Los Angeles, where Kent and Emmett share a home and shortly thereafter, Emmett popped the question during a romantic trip to Cabo San Lucas.

Following their September 1 engagement, Kent took to Instagram, where she shared her exciting news with her fans and followers.

“Last night was the best night of my entire life. I got engaged to the man of my dreams. I get to call this amazing human my fiancé! An engagement last night, my birthday today, and every sign my dad could possibly send me to let me know he’s here. I’m the happiest girl in the world,” she wrote on Sunday.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Kent’s father, Kent Burningham, passed away suddenly in April of this year.

Check out the video below to see Lala Kent’s engagement ring from all angles.

After becoming engaged, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett traveled to Las Vegas to celebrate their relationship milestone, along with Kent’s 28th birthday, with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney, and Tom Schwartz.

Kent and Emmett began dating in early 2016 after Emmett separated from his former wife Ambyr Childers. Emmett and Childers share two children, daughters London and Rylee, and don’t appear to be on the best of terms. Although the couple seemed to be co-parenting well when Emmett and Kent first went public with their romance at the end of last year, there has since been a couple of public feuds between Emmett’s former and future wives.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 will begin airing later this year on Bravo TV.