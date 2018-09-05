Bindi Irwin Shares Touching Post To Honor Late Father, Steve Irwin, On 12th Anniversary Of His Death

It’s hard to believe that it has already been 12 years since Steve Irwin passed away.

While many fans took to social media to remember the man lovingly referred to as the Crocodile Hunter, his family also joined in to remember the great man that he was, including his daughter, Bindi Irwin. Though she did not write a lengthy post, her words were still memorable.

“Together Forever,” she captioned the post along with a heart emoji.

In the photo is the whole Irwin family including Steve, his wife Terri, his son Robert, and of course, Bindi. In the sweet throwback family photo, Steve puts his arm around Bindi as they both look into the camera and smile. Next to Steve sits his wife, Terri, who has their son Robert on their lap. Terri is sporting a “Australia Zoo” khaki button-up as she wears her long locks behind her ears.

Though Bindi did not tag the location in this particular image, it appears as though it may have been taken at the Australia Zoo, where Steve used to work. So far, the image has already received a ton of attention since it went live with over 144,000 comments in addition to 800 plus comments.

Of course, many of Irwin’s followers were quick to chime in and say how much they miss seeing the Crocodile Hunter on TV while countless other fans let Bindi know that they are thinking about her on what must be a tough day.

Together Forever ❤️ A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Sep 3, 2018 at 6:47pm PDT

“I loved your Dad’s show so much. I was so in awe of the fact that your parents named you after an alligator and a dog. I’m thankful to be able to see you doing things that would make him proud and I’m sure make your family proud too. God bless.”

“He left such a legacy for others to learn from. My family has loved your family for years and my kids grew up with you. Hugs,” another wrote.

“Beautiful family photo. It makes the world smile and remember your wonderful father,” one more chimed in.

As many know, Steve’s life was cut tragically short in a freak accident on September 4, 2006. According to the Telegraph, the father of two died while he was filming a documentary at the Great Barrier Reef in far north Queensland, Australia. Steve and his cameraman were in an inflatable boat when they came across a giant, eight-foot wide stingray.

It was reported that the stingray was swimming away when it mistook Irwin’s shadow for one of it’s predators — a tiger shark. The stingray came back and swung its barbed tail, stabbing Irwin multiple times. Sadly, he died shortly after from his injuries.

At the time of his death, Irwin was just 44-years-old.