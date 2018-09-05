NBA Rumors: Derrick Rose Could Return To Chicago Bulls in 2019, Per ‘Fansided’

Does signing Derrick Rose in the summer of 2019 make sense for the Chicago Bulls?

Since being drafted as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, Derrick Rose has immediately made a huge impact in the league. In the 2010-2011 NBA season, Rose became the youngest NBA player to win the Most Valuable Player award after averaging 25.0 points, 7.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.0 steal on 44.5 percent shooting from the field and 33.2 percent from beyond the arc.

During those times, most people believed that Derrick Rose could finally end the Chicago Bulls’ years of title drought. Unfortunately, after being hit by multiple injuries, Rose’s performance started to decline. From being the main man, Rose is no longer considered as a starting point guard. As of now, he’s serving as a member of the second unit in the Minnesota Timberwolves under former Bulls Head Coach Tom Thibodeau.

As hard as it may seem, no one can deny the fact the Derrick Rose is already on the near end of his NBA career. However, the veteran point guard could still be a reliable scoring option off the bench and provide a veteran presence in the locker room. According to Fansided’s Pippen Ain’t Easy, the Bulls may consider reuniting with Rose in the summer of 2019.

“First and foremost, Rose is still a better guard than Cameron Payne. Also, most free agent point guards next season will likely chase big money or remain with their current teams, so guys like Trey Burke or Patrick Beverley may not want to play in Chicago. Rose wouldn’t need much more than $3 million initially and would provide instant offense and a veteran presence off the bench. Kris Dunn would still be a consistent starter and Rose could be a great mentor for the talented young guard.”

Derrick Rose will become an unrestricted free agent next offseason where the Bulls could acquire him on a veteran minimum deal. Rose will surely love the idea of playing once again for his hometown team. Rose will no longer become the team’s main guy, but he could greatly help them in becoming a significant team once again in the league.

The Bulls are currently in the middle of a rebuilding process and have two young players, Kris Dunn and Cameron Payne, running the point. Dunn and Payne have somewhat shown an improvement with their game last season, but they are still nowhere near on the level of elite point guards like Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Stephen Curry, and Russell Westbrook.

Aside from mentoring their young guys, the return of Derrick Rose will undeniably raise the spirit at United Center, and most Chicago fans will definitely want seeing the former MVP retire wearing the Bulls’ jersey.