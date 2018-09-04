Bella Hadid Flaunts Amazing Body Alongside BFF Kendall Jenner In Hot Bikini Snaps

Bella Hadid gave us all a real treat on Tuesday. She took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a white and black bikini accompanied by none other than her best friend Kendall Jenner rocking a red, barely-there bikini.

The two friends are seen playing beer pong in their bikinis alongside a third friend. The trio is posing in front of a ping pong table lined up with red solo cups in the post, which showcases a sequence of three photos. In the first snap, the three friends are in front of the table as Jenner drinks out of a cup, Hadid eats a hot dog, and the third friend holds the ping pong ball above their heads.

Hadid is seen wearing a rhinestone embellished white halter top and olive green string bikini as she strategically plays rose pong with one hand while holding a hot dog in the other. Similarly, Jenner wore a scoop-neck red bikini top and bikini bottom.

In the second photo, Hadid is seen lying stomach down on a pizza float in a pool, showing off her perky backside. She is looking straight into the camera smiling, her eyes nearly shut because of the sun.

The third photo shows the three friends again in front of the ping pong table playing beer pong in their bikinis, flaunting their gorgeous figures. Both fashion models sported the retro-style, high-cut bikinis, which enjoyed a resurgence this summer as a hot swimsuit trend.

Hadid captioned the photo with simple words: “Happy kids,” she wrote with an accompanying red heart emoji.

Balle Hadid / Instagram

Fans were quick to show their approval in the comment section. The photos amassed more than 56,000 likes and hundreds of comments under 30 minutes.

The Instagram photo is the result of Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner spending Labor Day weekend together playing rose pong and eating hot dogs, all while scantily clad in bikinis, as reported by Yahoo.

Hadid and Jenner may be enjoying and living up the last few days of summer before they have to start preparing for one of the busiest times of the year: fashion week season. Hadid and Jenner are expected to hit the high-fashion catwalks around the globe starting first with New York Fashion Week, which kicks off tomorrow.

Hadid joined her bestie’s sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, in their Labor Day celebration at the beach, Elle magazine reported. Hadid and Jenner enjoyed a game of beer pong while the older Kardashian sisters soaked up the sun, as reported by the magazine.