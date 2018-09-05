Yes, It’s Possible Characters From ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Could End Up On ‘The Walking Dead’

With plenty of missing -- but not confirmed dead -- characters in 'Fear,' fans might now be able to see them in 'The Walking Dead'

Ever since AMC announced there would be a spinoff series based in The Walking Dead universe, fans have been speculating at character crossovers between the two shows. While the timelines were not originally running concurrently, a time jump between Season 3 and 4 of Fear the Walking Dead now places them close together. This led to the character of Morgan (Lennie James) crossing over from The Walking Dead to Fear in the Season 4 premiere.

Now, with Morgan toying with the idea of returning to Virginia, where The Walking Dead is set, fans are speculating further that some of Fear‘s characters could crossover into the original zombie apocalypse series. And, according to Comic Book, this scenario is entirely plausible now.

As Comic Book points out, with Fear the Walking Dead recently being renewed for Season 5, it seems likely that the two shows will remain separate for the time being. However, the potential for missing Fear characters to turn up in Virginia is a possibility.

In addition, Johnny O’Dell, who is from Skybound, the multiplatform entertainment company founded by Robert Kirkman and David Alpert, has recently said that further crossovers between the two shows are “not impossible.”

Showrunner Scott Gimple – The Walking Dead _ Season 6, Episode 1 _ BTS – Photo Credit: Gene Page/AMC Gene Page / AMC

While news has emerged that the upcoming Season 9 of The Walking Dead will contain another time jump that will place it ahead of the current timeline of Fear the Walking Dead once more, Scott Gimple, previous showrunner for The Walking Dead and current showrunner for Fear, has revealed further crossover potential. During the panel at San Diego Comic-Con, he said that crossovers could still happen between the two shows, indicating also that past characters could show up again in The Walking Dead universe.

“It does not [rule out more crossovers]. That’s about all I got to say. It does not but I wouldn’t expect it all the time. Things could happen. You never know who might pop up on Fear the Walking Dead. That includes The Walking Dead and potentially people in the past from Fear the Walking Dead.”

Fear already having a host of characters that are alive but no longer present with the current main group of characters. The most recent being Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades), who is confirmed to appear again in the series according to a previous Inquisitr article. But, further back, there are characters such as Alex, who was the sole survivor of Flight 462 that could reappear. And, even as far back as Season 1 of Fear saw Tobias disappearing, yet not be confirmed as alive or dead at this point.

However, fans will have to tune into Season 9 of The Walking Dead to find out just who might make the crossover between the two shows.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 13 (titled “Blackjack”) of Season 4 on September 9. Season 9 of The Walking Dead will premiere on AMC on Sunday, October 7, at 9/8c.