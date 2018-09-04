Noah Cyrus & Rapper Lil Xan Split, Accuse Each Other Of Cheating

Noah Cyrus and her boyfriend, rapper Lil Xan, have officially split after just one month of dating.

According to a Sept. 4 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan confirmed their break up via their Instagram stories this week after rumors began to circulate that the pair had called it quits just weeks into their romance.

The pair, who collaborated on “Live or Die,” sparked the split rumors after Xan revealed that he was “probably being cheated on,” and Noah told fans via her Instagram story that she “noticed a hickey” on her boyfriend’s neck during a recent FaceTime conversation.

“He told me it was just a bruise. I decided to give him the benefit of the doubt and ignored it. Cheaters like to accuse their partners of cheating to make themselves feel less guilt. this isn’t the first time this has happened to me and now I’m being forced to deal with crazy accusations when I’m not even sure where all this came from,” Noah Cyrus stated.

Noah also stated that she felt like she had been their for Lil Xan, whose real name is Diego Leanos, during some “dark times” in his life. “When you felt alone and like no one was there for you, I was. If this was your way of breaking up with me and breaking my heart along with it, then you’ve succeeded,” Cyrus said.

Meanwhile, Lil Xan provided his own proof that Noah had been cheating on him. The rapper posted a photo of Cyrus with her arms around another man and captioned the snapshot, “Call me whatever but if you my girl you ain’t touching no dude like that sorry haha.”

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan had only recently made their official debut as a couple when the stepped out together for the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 20. The pair walked the red carpet together, and even dished on their relationship. Noah claimed that Xan was romantic, and that she loved when he would get her chicken nuggets. “That’s the most romantic thing anyone can ever do for a girl,” she claimed at the time.

As many fans already know, Noah Cyrus is the younger sister of singer/actress, Miley Cyrus. It seems that Noah could be looking to find a love like her sister has with her longtime fiance, actor Liam Hemsworth, but she may have fallen short this time around with Lil Xan.