‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Kevin Wendt Hints He Had Intimate Relationship With Ashley Iaconetti On ‘Winter Games’

The ABC reality star made a surprising statement after being forced to watch his ex get engaged on the beach in Mexico.

Ashley Iaconetti was extremely vocal about her virginity during her stints on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, but many fans assumed that her virginal status changed once she got into a serious relationship with now-fiancé Jared Haibon earlier this year.

But in a surprising revelation on the most recent episode of the ABC summertime reality show, Bachelor in Paradise star Kevin Wendt strongly hinted that he took Ashley’s virginity when they dated on The Bachelor: Winter Games.

Wendt, who was recently forced to watch his ex-girlfriend get engaged to Haibon on the Mexican beach that Bachelor in Paradise is filmed on, later told pal Jordan Kimball that it hurt to watch Ashley and Jared’s proposal—and he hinted that he had an intimate relationship with the brunette Bachelor alum when they were dating.

“I’m a very monumental part of her dating life, let’s just put it that way. I’m a big part of her life.”

Although Kevin Wendt and Ashley Iaconetti never confirmed that she lost her virginity with him, they accepted an overnight date together on Winter Games earlier this year, according to People. Still, many fans of the ABC franchise assumed that Ashley saved her virginity for Jared.

Paul Hebert / ABC

Kevin Wendt previously revealed that he fell in love with Ashley Iaconetti when they were on The Bachelor: Winter Games earlier, but Ashley ultimately kissed Jared Haibon when he admitted he had feelings for her, so she broke things off with Kevin.

“When Ashley and I left Winter Games, I knew I wanted to marry her one day,” Kevin Wendt said on the Paradise premiere last month. “And then all of the sudden, Jared flips the switch, and now he wants to be with her. I did try to make it work, but if you kiss another guy while you’re dating someone else, it’s cheating in my book. That really hurt me. ”

Ashley Iaconetti told Entertainment Tonight she contacted Kevin before going public with the news of her romance with Jared, revealing that he was “very nice about it, totally understanding and supportive.” But clearly, Kevin still has some hurt feelings about how things went down, despite his new romance with fellow Bachelor in Paradise star Astrid Loch.

Ashley Iaconetti got a lot of mileage out of her virginity when starring on The Bachelor franchise. During her first appearance on Paradise back in 2015, Ashley announced, “I’m the pickiest princess alive and I have to hold out for my Aladdin.”

Now, it turns out her genie may not have been Jared.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Monday and Tuesdays on ABC.