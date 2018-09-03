Kym & Robert Herjavec Take Their 4-Month-Old Twins To Paris, Share Adorable Family Photo

The family sported matching outfits during their trip to France.

Kym Herjavec shared the most adorable photo of herself and husband Robert Herjavec posing with their 4-month-old twins in front of the Eiffel Tower. In a new snap posted to Instagram, the ex-Dancing with the Stars pro showed the couple, alongside Kym’s mom, holding on to their adorable babies during a trip to Paris, France.

The sweet family photo showed the Herjavec family and Kym’s mom in front of the iconic French landmark, while Kym and Robert held a baby in each arm.

The gang – all apart from Robert – were also all sporting matching outfits, as Kym and her mom matched each other and one of the twins in black and white stripes, while the other sported a white onesie.

Robert opted to change things up though, ditching the stripes in favor of a blue T-Shirt and jeans, though the trio all had on their sunglasses as they soaked up the sun in Europe during their fun vacation.

Herjavec also posted a sweet caption alongside her vacation photo from France, joking that her mom had been waiting 75 years to make it to the city of lights while her baby twins – who were born back in April – had made it there in just four months.

“Bonjour,” Kym wrote alongside her upload. “Its taken my Mum 75 years to get to Paris and the Babies 4 months!”

Fans gushed over the adorable family photo in the comments section, posting sweet messages for the Herjavec family after seeing them take Paris together.

“Greatest joys in life is children and children spending time [with] their Parents as they grow up,” one fan told the former DWTS pro. “Happy to see your Mom with you often and sharing in the beautiful travels and living style today!! You are a loyal and good Daughter!!”

“Have some fun time with the family!!” another said in the comments of Herjavec’s new family photo. “Thank you for sharing a snapshot of your life with your Instagram followers.”

A third follower then added after seeing Kym and Robert’s lovely family photo, “What a sweet [picture], you both look so happy holding your adorable twins.”

Kym shared that the family may be doing a few stops while seeing the sights around Europe while they’re away from the U.S., as the dancing star shared a photo on Instagram on September 2 of herself posing in a leopard print dress while tagging her location as Split, Croatia.

Robert was born in Croatia before moving to Canada as a child.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Herjavec has been keeping her over 252,000 Instagram followers very updated on how her babies are doing since welcoming her twins, a daughter named Haven and a son named Hudson, into the world in April.

As Inquisitr reported last week, Kym most recently showed off how much her twins had grown with a new photo, while Robert uploaded a snap of the babies watching him making a big speech.

Herjavec gushed over her babies in a recent interview, admitting that she’s “just so happy” to be a mom.

“I was just hoping that the babies would be healthy,” she told Entertainment Tonight, “and to have two beautiful, healthy babies is the most incredible thing.”