Jennifer Lopez Is Missing Alex Rodriguez In Latest Instagram Post

Jennifer Lopez is sharing a sweet message for her man Alex Rodriguez after spending a day apart from her boyfriend of more than a year and a half. The star recently took to Instagram to share a very public love note for the former baseball player on September 2 as she revealed just how much she was missing him.

JLo shared a photo of A-Rod wearing a white T-Shirt, matching sneakers and a baseball cap with his A Rod Corp. logo on it as he sat on some steps by a pool.

Lopez then revealed that, although she’d only been apart from the athlete for one day, she was already anticipating being reunited with the star.

“One day apart and already missing this one… @arod,” Jennifer told her more than 79 million Instagram followers, captioning the photo of her boyfriend with a kissing emoji and a red heart emoji.

The snap inspired some sweet comments from JLo’s millions of fans, many of whom gushed over her loved-up romance with Rodriguez.

“This man was meant for you. With him you are complete,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Another said, “Because it is Love. You guys are in Love. You are genuinely Happy. You both are. May God continue to bless you guys always!”

A third told Jennifer that Alex was “the luckiest man in the world.”

Lopez and Rodriguez haven’t done much to keep their romance under wraps ever since going public with their relationship in February 2017.

As reported by In Style earlier this year, A-Rod seriously gushed over his girlfriend in an Instagram post of his own in celebration of her 49th birthday on July 24.

Sharing several photos of the “Dinero” singer, including snaps of the blended family spending time with their kids, Alex noted that JLo had “found joy in sharing with others.”

“For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year—to our children, our families, the world—I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve,” Alex said of Jennifer, adding, “I love you mucho Macha 13” before signing off his post with a red heart emoji.

And it seems like the happy couple are getting increasingly serious, as The Sun reports that the twosome were spotted house hunting together in California over Labor Day weekend.

Lopez and Rodriguez have also gushed over each other in multiple interviews, though Inquisitr reports that JLo actually recently admitted that she wasn’t so sure her romance with the athlete would have worked so well if they’d met 20 years ago when both were in their 20s.

“We were both at a good place in our lives and I think,” Lopez said of getting together with Rodriguez during an appearance on New York City radio station 103.5 KT earlier this year, “maybe if we had met in our 20s, it wouldn’t… you know, maybe not so much.”

She then added that the couple’s children – both have two kids from previous relationships – is another big factor in why they work so well, as Jennifer admitted that she and her boyfriend and their families “really complement each other.”