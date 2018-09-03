‘Days Of Our Lives’ Fall Spoilers: John & Belle Have A Falling Out Over Marlena’s Care

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Marlena Evans’ (Deidre Hall) health is going to continue to be a hot storyline in the coming weeks, and since fall sweeps are coming up, viewers can expect to see some big drama in Salem surrounding the fan favorite character.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will see Marlena remain at risk. As viewers will remember, Marlena was rushed into surgery after she was shockingly shot by her daughter, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) at her wedding. The surgery was mostly successful, but a piece of the bullet was too close to her heart to remove, and now everything is touch and go.

As Marlena’s life hangs in the balance, things will get tense between her husband, John Black (Drake Hogestyn), and her daughter, Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison).

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Belle will make a discovery that will put her at odds with John over Marlena’s care. It seems that Marlena’s will could reveal her wishes in the event of being kept alive by machines, and her daughter may want to pull the plug to honor those wishes. Of course, John would never want to let the love of his life go without a fight, and the two will butt heads over the tragic situation.

“Marlena remains at risk, but a discovery by Belle puts the younger woman at odds with her father as John does everything he can to hold onto Marlena. Meanwhile, Belle wants to follow what she believes is her mother’s wishes,” the outlet reports.

He'll always be by her side. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/hpeT7w9jLL — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 2, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, as Marlena’s life hangs in the balance, her daughter, Sami Brady will set out to find the love of her life, her husband EJ DiMera (formerly James Scott). Sami was told by Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) that EJ was alive, and she’ll head out once again in search for him.

Meanwhile, Sami’s twin brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), will also be in search of his lost love, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and both Eric and Sami’s searches will intersect leading to a huge shocker for Days of our Lives fans.

No major details have been revealed yet, but it seems that fans of the soap opera are in for a wild ride this fall.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC. Check your local listings for time.