Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Share Kiss At U.S. Open

Sophie Turner has been taking some well-deserved time off recently, and she’s spending it with her fiancé Joe Jonas. The two were recently spotted on Friday at the U.S. Open, along with several other prominent celebrities. The Open was a hot-spot for celebs this year, and hosted casual appearances by Hugh Jackman, Ben Stiller, and Danielle Brooks — just to name a few.

Joe and Sophie were present as well, and spent the event sitting next to one another in happy, engaged bliss. Several photos were caught of the two as they held hands, and one photo even features Joe kissing his fianceé’s hand. Who said chivalry was dead?

Joe Jonas wore a sleek, black button-up, matching well with Turner’s green suit jacket. Turner has gone back to sporting her natural blonde hair, which comes as no surprise. According to Fortune, the last season of Game of Thrones recently wrapped up filming forever. No need to rock the red any more, and she can begin moving on from her role as the strong, icy Sansa.

It’s the end of an era, but she seems to be starting a new chapter in her life with Joe. The two were even seen locking lips at the event, which isn’t the first time the lovebirds have engaged in spicy PDA.

As reported by E! Online, the two were spotted having a steamy pool-day last month, and they shared fruity drinks and kisses as they enjoyed one another’s company. Since their engagement in October, the two have been inseparable, and it’s heartwarming to see the two getting along so well. Ah, young love.

The two have even started a family — though not in the traditional sense. In 2017, they adopted a blue-eyed Siberian Husky named Porky Basquiat. Quite a strange name for your first child, even if it is a furbaby. This is the second dog Sophie has adopted, the first being Zunni, the dog that played her direwolf Lady on Game of Thrones.

Turner has remained pragmatic about her relationship, even talking mentioning that her work is her primary focus.

“There’s this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that’ll ever happen to you,” she said in an interview. “But I’ve always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there’s a sense that this is the greatest thing I’ll do in my life.”

Not to say she’s not happy about her engagement, though. She mentioned how lovely it was to be engaged, and how much she enjoys spending time with her fiancé. It seems she and Joe have discussed this at length, and agree that they should stay level-headed while juggling their relationship and their careers.