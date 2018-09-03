Hilary Duff And Boyfriend Matthew Koma Already Picked Out Their Daughter’s Name: ‘We’ve Known For A Long Time’

The expecting mother has been dropping hints about her what her baby girl's name will be, referring to her as "baby B", in social media posts.

The impending arrival of a child can be a very exciting time, but there is one aspect some expecting parents might find to be a rather difficult task: picking out their baby’s name. However, according to a recent report by People, Hilary Duff, who is pregnant with her first girl, and boyfriend Matthew Koma, did not find choosing what to name their daughter difficult at all, as Duff revealed “we’ve known her name for a really long time”.

Fans were excited when Hilary Duff, 30, announced she and her boyfriend of over a year, Matthew Koma, were expecting their first child, a baby girl, together back in June. This will be Duff’s second child as she is already a mother to six-year-old son Luca Cruz.

As her due date slowly approaches, the Younger actress revealed that not only have she and Koma decided on their daughter’s name, but she’s been dropping hints throughout her pregnancy about what her girl’s name will be.

“It was the very first thing [we decided on]. We’ve known her name for a really long time. Her name starts with a B, and I keep calling her baby B, which is awesome because people are like, ‘Oh, no, it’s just because of his last name,'” she told the media outlet.

For those who don’t know, Matthew’s last name isn’t actually Koma, it’s Bair.

“We actually agreed. We had one name picked out and then we swapped a week later and we haven’t discussed it since,” she continued.

The Lizzie McGuire alum has kept her 10 million Instagram followers in the loop since announcing she was expecting. And if her followers were paying close attention, the Raise Your Voice actress does allude to her unborn child as “baby B” in many of her photo captions. Some fans who caught onto it, were already speculating that the couple were going to give their daughter a name that started with the letter.

Not surprisingly, Duff did not give away the actual name, but she did reveal that although the name will be “unique”, it won’t be “too weird”.

“It’s unique but it’s not too weird. The name that we first thought we were gonna use is going to be her middle name, so we’re like, ‘Let’s not stress over this anymore.'”

Duff has been open about the fact that Luca was not too happy about learning that he would be getting a sister at first, but he come around since then.

“He’s sweet now. When we say goodbye, he always says goodbye to her. And he wants to feel her kicking. It’s really sweet. I think he’s a little nervous about sharing his toys and stuff like that, but he doesn’t realize that they’re not going to be the same thing,” she gushed.

???? Max relax ???? A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Aug 4, 2018 at 2:45pm PDT

The Material Girls actress recalled a sweet moment Luca recently had with her sister Haylie’s second daughter, Lulu Gray, who born on June 5.

“My sister just had a baby and [Luca] was picking up her foot by the toe and he was like, ‘This is so adorable. He was holding her toe and lifting it up and her leg was just kind of dangling there. And he was like, ‘This is so cute and adorable. It’s so tiny.’ So at least he’s not like, ‘Ew, gross, I don’t want to touch a baby.'”

Fans will most likely be keeping their eyes glued to Duff’s social media page until her daughter is born so they can be some of the firsts to learn what her daughter’s “unique” name will be.