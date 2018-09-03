WWE News: Alberto El Patron Shoots On Working With John Cena & CM Punk, And Paige No Longer Wrestling

Former wrestling champion Alberto El Patron, known to WWE fans as Alberto Del Rio, is an 18-year in-ring veteran. El Patron has garnered numerous titles throughout his lengthy career, and he is also a former MMA competitor with a 9-5 record. Recently, Alberto El Patron spoke with Chair Shots to the Cranium. He discussed wrestling WWE superstars John Cena and CM Punk, and he shared his thoughts on Paige no longer wrestling.

As Wrestling Inc. transcribed, Alberto El Patron had nothing but nice things to say about WWE superstar John Cena.

“John Cena is fantastic, seriously. I hate when people don’t give Cena the credit he deserves. These days, unfortunately, some fans—not all the fans, but some fans—they think that just because you can do 1,000 moonsaults and you can do spot after spot, they think that’s pro wrestling. That’s not real pro wrestling.”

The former WWE superstar said that real pro wrestling is when you can create magic by having the skills to take fans on a roller coaster of emotions, and that no one does that better than John Cena. Alberto El Patron added that he learned an abundance from Cena, and that John taught him how to go out in an arena and have fun, to listen to the crowd, and to try different things to have a great match and entertain the fans. El Patron said that he always enjoyed his matches with John Cena.

The former WWE champion also shared his thoughts on wrestling CM Punk. He recalled the time when he had a match with Punk in Japan, and Patron called that bout a masterpiece. Alberto said that he is still really good friends with CM Punk, and that he respects “The Straight-Edged Superstar” for competing in MMA because it takes a lot of guts to go inside the cage and fight.

Alberto El Patron was asked about his ex-fiancé, WWE SmackDown General Manager Paige. Though he didn’t comment on his former relationship with the general manager, he did share his thoughts on Paige no longer wrestling, as Wrestling Inc. documented.

“I wish nothing but the best to Paige. It’s too bad she cannot wrestle anymore. Cause like you just said it, she has a lot of talent. I remember saying this once, she could have been the most successful Diva of all-time, but things happen.”

As Cageside Seats reported, Alberto El Patron was recently released from Impact Wrestling for no-showing an event, but he hopes to one day return to the WWE.