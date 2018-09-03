Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Try To Fly Under The Radar For Date Night

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott headed out on the town for a date night over the weekend. The couple tried to play it cool and fly under the radar, but they were caught by the paparazzi anyway.

According to a Sept. 2 report by Radar Online, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were photographed at Tra Di Noi restaurant in Malibu over the weekend. The couple drove themselves to the Italian restaurant, and they were caught rolling up in a black Ferrari.

No photos have been revealed of Kylie’s outfit for her intended-to-be-inconspicuous date night with Travis. However, photos of the couple inside of the Ferrari reveal that Jenner is still rocking her blonde hair, although she shielded her face in order to not be photographed.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott left their daughter, Stormi Webster, at home for their romantic date night. The pair had dinner together despite odd rumors about them faking their relationship having begun to circulate around the couple.

Rumors about the pair staying together to help each other gain more fame have hit the internet. However, Gossip Cop claims that the strange rumors are completely untrue, and that Kylie and Travis are doing better than ever since the birth of their baby girl.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner’s former boyfriend, rapper Tyga, recently revealed to Nicki Minaj on Queen Radio, that he had a lot to do with Jenner’s current success.

“You’ve got to look at the before and after. She always had a platform and she was always destined to be what she was going to be regardless, but when I stepped in, there was a lot of codes being taught. It was like, ‘You could do this, you should start this, you should start doing your hair like this.’ You should adapt because you need black people to f—k with you. You need culture,” the rapper said of how his influence helped Kylie succeed.

“I don’t need to go online and tell people I did this and I’m the one helping her coming up with these colors and names on her … lip line. It was a lot of stuff,” Tyga revealed.

Recently, it was revealed that Kylie Jenner is about to hit the $1 billion mark, thanks largely to her wildly popular cosmetics products, such as her lip kits. Kylie Cosmetics is about to hit stores, which should help boost her net worth even more.