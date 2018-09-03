NFL Great Jim Kelly Prepares For Follow-Up Cancer Surgery, Tells Fans Prayers Are Welcome

NFL superstar Jim Kelly is preparing for another surgery and says he welcomes prayers from fans who are willing to offer them. WHEC reports that the Buffalo Bills Hall of Famer is having surgery on Tuesday related to his ongoing battle with cancer. The retired athlete had a successful surgery to remove the cancer from his upper jaw and lymph nodes in his throat earlier this year.

Kelly played in the NFL for eleven seasons. Although he did spend two seasons in the United States Football League on the Houston Gamblers, he spent his entire NFL career with the Buffalo Bills and is beloved by Bills fans. He was a major reason the Bills made it to four Super Bowls in a row, which is the record for the most consecutive Super Bowls in a row for any NFL team.

The Bills did not win any of the Super Bowl outings, but Kelly was very popular, and was regarded as a team leader during his many seasons with the team.

Kelly first announced that he had cancer in March of 2018, and ESPN reported in July that he is having surgery in September to have permanent dentures implanted in his upper jaw.

“I’m not sure what’s going on,” Kelly said about an upcoming checkup at the time. “I have some things that I want to have looked at, and then we’ll go from there. I don’t know whether I’m going to be here for two days, four days or in and out. And then hopefully I pray when September has rolled around that I can finally bite into a piece of meat and not soup every day.”

The jaw surgery did mean that Kelly was on a limited diet, but hopefully the impending surgery will allow him more variety — particularly since he posted on Instagram that he is planning a Moose Hunt with pal Jim Shockey and Under Armour. Shockey is a professional hunter and Travel Channel host. It is unclear from Kelly’s post if Under Armour, a much-lauded outdoor supplies company, is sponsoring the trip or not. It would not be out of the norm for them to sponsor a trip like this.

Kelly plans to go on the trip after his surgery, and his post showed his packed bag. It’s not clear how soon after surgery he’s taking off, but he will likely take a few days recovery time.