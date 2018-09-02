‘Infinity War’ Directors Share Last Supper Photo Of Survivors

The surviving Avengers of 'Infinity War' gather around the table in shame.

The directors behind Avengers: Infinity War are very selective in what they share to their Instagram page these days. Joe and Anthony Russo even wiped their entire feed back in July and only have three photos on their page to date. The brothers just shared their third photo yesterday; a piece of fan art from BossLogic depicting the surviving Avengers from Infinity War sitting at a table, with major influence from The Last Supper. The group appears to be eating shawarma, which the superheroes were dining on during the end-credits of the original Avengers flick.

The artwork has received a lot of attention from fans, earning almost 200,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

In the photo, which has no caption, Iron Man can be seen at the center of the table with his head leaning on one hand and his chest glowing from his nanotechnology core. Iron Man’s pose is familiar to fans who saw Tony Stark in the same position after he watched his new alliance members fade away on Titan at Infinity War‘s end. To Iron Man’s right at the end of the table is Hawkeye (Clint Barton), who didn’t even appear in Infinity War, but who has been confirmed to survive Thanos’s snap.

Seated next to Hawkeye is Ant-Man (Scott Lang) who was also absent in Infinity War, but his survival was confirmed at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp when he was left in the Quantum Realm while Hope Van Dyne, Hank Pym, and Janet Van Dyne disintegrated.

Rocket Raccoon can be found seated in between Ant-Man and Iron Man. He is holding some sort of electronic device in his hand. It’s possible this is the handheld game Groot was playing throughout Infinity War, with the artist paying an homage to Rocket’s friend. Standing behind Hawkeye, Rocket, and Ant-Man is M’Baku, Shuri, and Okokye of Wakanda. The Hulk (Bruce Banner) can be seen in his human form as well with his head down. Thor can be seen standing in the background, at a bar behind which Stan Lee is standing, and the two appear to be engaging in a conversation.

To Iron Man’s left are Black Widow (Natasha Romanoff), Captain America (Steve Rogers), War Machine (James Rhodes), Nebula and Wong. All five characters are clearly disheveled especially Nebula who is reeling at the loss of her sister, Gamora.

The furthest in the background of the artwork is Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers). Only the heroine’s back can be seen, and fans have yet to see this new superhero on screen as well. Nick Fury paged Captain Marvel in Infinity War’s end-credits scene right before he flaked away into nothing, hinting that the newest Avenger is the secret to reversing the snap in the upcoming Avengers 4.

Avengers 4 hits theaters on May 3, 2019.