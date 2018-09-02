Married At First Sight Star Jamie Otis Reveals She Had A Chemical Pregnancy

Married at First Sight star Jamie Otis opened up about her recent Chemical Pregnancy. The 32-year-old, who has a one-year-old daughter named Henley Grace, shared a photo of a pregnancy test on Instagram. But according to People, Otis lost the baby just a few days later.

“Sorry I’ve been MIA, this very bizarre positive pregnancy test then negative test then faint positive lines gave me hope that Gracie was going to become a big sis in 9 months, but the night before last I began having terrible contraction-like pains & spotting,” Otis wrote on her Instagram. She added that once the pain and spotting occurred, she began to have her suspicions about what it could be. “My midwife confirmed I had a chemical pregnancy.”

Otis thanked her fans for their thoughts and prayers and said she was extremely grateful for her husband, Doug Hehner, and their daughter. This isn’t the first time Otis has struggled with pregnancy. In the summer of 2016, she and her husband announced that they had lost their baby boy, who was to be named Jonathan Edward. In April, the reality star said that she and her husband were trying for another baby, but admitted that they had a difficult road.

“This is TMI, but it hurt so bad that it wasn’t even physically possible to do it,” Otis wrote. She said that she didn’t know why more people didn’t talk about things like pain during intimacy but added that she was finally comfortable enough to try.

In an interview with People, Otis said she believed that daughter Henley was a “gift from her big brother.”

Married at First Sight is an American reality television series. Originally adapted from a Danish show, it follows couples who marry on the show and go on a honeymoon. After a period of time together, the couples decide whether they wish to stay married or divorce. Otis and Hehner were featured on the first season of the show. They were featured on a spin-off show, Married at First Sight: The First Year, which chronicled their first year of marriage. Otis, who is a registered nurse, appeared on The Bachelor prior to starring in Married at First Sight.

According to Healthline, “chemical pregnancies take place before ultrasounds can detect a fetus, but not too early for a pregnancy test to detect levels of hCG or human chorionic gonadotropin.” Nearly 75 percent of all miscarriages are chemical.”