Ben Affleck’s Rumored Girlfriend Shauna Sexton Strikes Back At Accusations She Caused His Relapse

The "Playboy" model says the only person responsible for Affleck's relapse is him.

Actor Ben Affleck entered rehab for the third time on August 22. Since then, the woman rumored to be his current girlfriend, Playboy model Shauna Sexton, has been blamed by many for his relapse. Many of those charges began after Sexton posted a photo of herself drinking wine to her Instagram account. One person commented that “she already got him thrown into rehab. Sexton responded to the comment.

“it’s so bizarre to me that you follow me and have the energy to come to the comments section strictly to comment something negative? It’s even more bizarre to me that you can somehow correlate someone’s poor person decisions to anyone other than that person. Never drank around or with him for the record. Don’t pollute your brain with tabloid and media bulls***. Form an educated opinion on things if you do decide to. Love yourself a little harder. Radiate kindness. Spread words of encouragement.”

The conversation continued when the follower who posted the original comment offered up what they said were facts — that Sexton was twice arrested for underage drinking and public intoxication last year. The model didn’t deny the charges but refused to take responsibility for Affleck’s relapse, saying that is his responsibility and no one else’s. She added that everyone is human and makes mistakes and that the important thing is that we learn from them.

That wasn’t the end of the conversation, however. While other followers commented that yes, Affleck’s relapse is completely on him, some also said that he shouldn’t be spending time with drinkers if he really wants to overcome his addiction. One said that part of that should be a “non-drinking partner.” Others said that Affleck and Sexton are known to have had only two dates, which doesn’t mean they are in a relationship. People reports that Affleck and Sexton were seen spending time together after news of his split from girlfriend Lindsay Shookus broke. They had been dating for a year.

E! Online reported that ex-wife Jennifer Garner staged the intervention that resulted in Affleck’s voluntary admission to a rehabilitation program. The couple co-parents their three children — Violet, Serafina, and Samuel. A source told the entertainment site that Affleck had been drinking for two days and knew that he needed help. He wanted Garner to take him to rehab, and she wanted to “be there for him.” She is said to want him to be healthy again because that’s what she knows is best for their children and family.