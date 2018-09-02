‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Hosts Mile-High Dating Game On Flight From L.A. To Vegas

‘The Bachelorette’ star helps single ladies find love on Steve Harvey’s new ‘Love Elevated’ segment.

Rachel Lindsay has started her own mile high club. The Bachelorette star is spreading the love to two women looking for Mr. Right as she lends a helping hand aboard a private plane as part of a new segment on Steve Harvey’s daytime talk show, Steve. Lindsay will appear in the “Love Elevated” speed dating segment when the second season of Harvey’s talk show kicks off this week, according to People.

The 33-year-old reality star will meet up with two single women — Micah Archibal from Omaha, Nebraska, and Jessica Harris from Cleveland, Ohio — after they are surprised by Harvey with a speed dating session with 20 eligible bachelors on board a private jet. The men were reportedly told they would be participating in a dating seminar in Las Vegas, but instead, Harvey charted a private jet for a speed dating sesh and promises to see “the last man standing” in his talk show studio.

Rachel Lindsay will host the speed-dating competition during the flight from L.A. to Vegas. The Bachelorette star encourages the bachelors to drink up and “get to know these two ladies” in the high-stakes competition, which will include in-flight eliminations.

The last guys standing will then go on speed-dating rounds on the High Roller, the world’s tallest observation wheel that soars 550 feet over the Las Vegas Strip, while the survivors will head to a pool party. The whole thing sounds like a Bachelorette dream date which culminates in a Bachelor in Paradise stay.

Steve Harvey’s studio will be the setting for the end-of-week finale of the segment which will have Archibal and Harris telling the talk show host who their final picks are. With any luck, a pair of Neil Lane engagement rings will be part of the package.

Rachel Lindsay is the perfect pick to host the “Love Elevated” segment. Not only does she have great chemistry with Harvey, but last year she had a successful stint as the lead of ABC’s The Bachelorette, which happily ended with her getting engaged to Bryan Abasolo.

Earlier this year, Lindsay was a guest on Steve Harvey’s talk show in a segment on motherhood in which she gave “an exclusive” that she hopes to become a mom herself sometime in the next year. Lindsay is currently planning her wedding to Abasolo and she was recently spotted meeting with high-profile wedding dress designer Randi Rahm in New York City, a source told Page Six.

Steve season 2 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 4.