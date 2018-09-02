Hailey Baldwin Gushes About Marrying Future Husband Justin Bieber: ‘I’m Beyond Excited’

Since confirming their engagement following a romantic trip to the Bahamas, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have remained pretty tight-lipped when it comes to their upcoming nuptials. However, in a rare moment during an interview with Stellar Magazine, Baldwin couldn’t help but gush about the day her fiance becomes her husband, as she is “beyond excited,” per Daily Mail.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s whirlwind romance continues to unfold before the public’s eyes. After rekindling their love in June, the couple headed for the tropical island getaway and became engaged on July 7. As rumors of the engagement began to spread, Bieber, 24, took to his Instagram to confirm the news in a lengthy love note to his fiancée. Shortly after, Baldwin, 21, also confirmed the couple was engaged via her Twitter.

While the two are constantly photographed wherever they go and have clearly shown that they don’t mind showing their love for each other in public, neither party has divulged any tidbits about their special day, until now.

In a recent interview with the Irish publication, the model made some rare comments about marrying her future husband.

“I’m beyond excited,” she said. “I don’t think it’s affected me really,” she added.

The couple has received tremendous support from their fans and the majority of their family members are excited to see the lovebirds tie the knot, but that doesn’t mean the couple hasn’t received their fair share of negative reactions. Despite this, Baldwin does her “best to ignore the negativity.”

“I have learnt to just try my best to ignore the negativity at this time so that I can enjoy this season of my life.”

Some of the “negativity” Baldwin could possibly be alluding to are the constant rumors swirling around the “Baby” singer’s first love, Selena Gomez. First, sources have claimed that the “Back To You” singer, 26, is secretly hoping the couple never makes it to the alter. Then there are the rumors that Baldwin fears Gomez, still has feelings for Bieber and would try to weasel her way back into his life. And lastly, sources have also claimed that the “Wolves” singer wouldn’t hesitate to reconnect with her former love if he and Baldwin were to split up.

While many of their fans have congratulated the couple on their engagement, there are critics among them who feel that the couple is still too young to have gotten engaged so quickly and shouldn’t rush to get married on top of it.

As it turns out, Bieber and Baldwin have no intention of becoming husband and wife anytime soon. In fact, it was recently reported that after listening to the advice from their family and close friends, the couple has tapped the brakes on figuring out any further wedding details, as they are still young and want to enjoy their engagement bliss.