‘Days Of Our Lives’ Fall Spoilers: Ciara And Ben Drama Comes To A Boil

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the upcoming fall storylines boast some major drama for one of Salem’s newest pairings, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson).

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives will be ramping up the drama levels in the upcoming months, and with fall sweeps right around the corner, anything can happen.

The report suggests that all of the chaos that has been surrounding Ciara Brady will continue to unfold as she and Ben Weston grow closer. As many Days of Our Lives fans will remember, Ben found Ciara lying on the side of the road after she crashed her motorcycle.

Ben then took to Ciara to the remote cabin in the woods where he had once tried to kill Abigail Devearux (then Kate Mansi). Ben, newly released from the mental hospital and deemed ready to be back in society by Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), took care of Ciara’s broken leg, and kept his promise not to call her mother, Hope Brady (Krisitan Alfonso).

However, after he began to fly off the handle due to the fact that he did not have his medication, Ciara became worried. She sent him off to get his meds, and when he came back, the cabin was on fire, Ciara’s life was in danger, and Hope was at the scene with Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering).

This is one intense triangle. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/HWghzhUPFZ — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 17, 2018

Since that time, Days of Our Lives viewers have watched as Hope has tried to convince Ciara that Ben started the fire that nearly took her life. However, Ciara refuses to believe that Ben is still bad. She’s been defending him through it all, even at the cost of her relationship with her mother. However, this fall, all of that could change.

Ciara will continue to be conflicted about Ben, especially after new evidence is revealed that hints at him starting the fire at the cabin after all. In addition to all of the issues between Ciara and Ben, there is still her relationship with Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) to figure out as well.

“Ciara remains torn between her belief that Ben has changed and then everyone else telling her she’s a fool for believing in him. Conflict with Hope continues and things begin to look bleak as more evidence surfaces that implicate Ben in the fire,” the outlet reveals of the upcoming storyline.

Days of Our Lives fans can see it all go down when the soap opera airs weekday afternoons on NBC.