Mariah Carey Looks Stunning In Silver At ‘The Butterfly Returns’ In Vegas

The singer shared a clip on Instagram from her performance at Caesars Palace.

Mariah Carey stunned fans with her powerful voice and hot looks on stage at Caesars Palace during her The Butterfly Returns residency performance in Las Vegas. As previously reported in Inquisitr, Carey returned to Las Vegas to kick off the second leg of her hit show, featuring four acts of songs selected by the star from her previous albums. Carey will then depart on an international tour in October, prior to returning to Vegas in February for select performances.

Her most recent post is a video of the singer on stage, singing her classic hit, “Vision of Love.” Carey stands on stage with a microphone in her hand, in a dazzling mini dress covered with silver crystals, featuring a deep v-neckline. The star shows off her toned legs in a pair of black heels. Her long golden locks are styled in loose waves framing her face and shoulders. The stage is lit up with rainbow-colored steps, and contains a staircase featuring butterflies under the railings.

The video post is captioned, “Loved being back @caesarspalace tonight, the audience was giving me life! #TheButterflyReturns #Lambily.”

Carey’s adoring fans loved the video clip, with the post receiving over 356,000 views and 1,800 comments over the past day. One user commented, “This woman has done it since she’s been young and still doing it she is so my idol sounds great beautiful and has it all.” A fan posted, “I flew all the way from Brazil just to watch you. It was amazing. You killed it, as usual. Thanks, Mimi!” Another fan from Brazil wrote, “Mariah Carey I’m a big fan of yours, I say your works and I just find you more perfect every year. I live in Brazil and I have faith that I will have the pleasure of seeing you personally before me die..”

Carey has been teasing fans this weekend with backstage videos and clips of previous performances from The Butterfly Returns posted to her Instagram account. Her previous post showed the star backstage being prepped by stylists prior to starting the show. Carey looks stunning in a hot pink number featuring a deep plunging neckline and fringe from the waist down. She also posted a video from another tour performance, with the caption, “#TheButterflyReturns is back tonight at @caesarspalace. Can’t wait to see you!!!” It definitely seems like Carey’s Las Vegas show is one for the books, and fans have just a few more chances to see the star live at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace.