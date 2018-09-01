Bradley Cooper Says He ‘Fell In Love’ With Lady Gaga While Filming ‘A Star Is Born’

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga teamed up for a remake of A Star Is Born, but the actor didn’t expect to feel such a connection to the singer/actress while on set.

According to an August 31 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Bradley Cooper opened up about feeling a strong connection to Lady Gaga and starting a great friendship with her while filming the highly anticipated movie.

The co-stars opened up about the movie during the Venice Film Festival press conference on Friday, and Cooper says that while on set with Gaga, he “fell in love” with her “face and eyes.”

“I didn’t know you were Italian,” Bradley Cooper told Lady Gaga at the festival.

“I remember when we first met, after 10 minutes we were eating homemade food that she cooked – I love to eat – and that was actually a huge bond that we both came from East Coast Italian-American families. So we had a real synchronicity on that level from our upbringing.”

Meanwhile, Gaga revealed that filming the movie was a bit of a challenge for her, as she needed to get into the headspace of her character, Ally. The singer revealed that Cooper helped her do this by wiping all of her makeup off after their first day on set.

While fans may love to see Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s connection on screen in A Star Is Born, there is no love connection off the set. The pair, who are friends, are both very much spoken for.

Gaga and her boyfriend, Christian Carino, got engaged back in November after several months of dating. “They are very much in love. They haven’t set a wedding date yet. Christian isn’t in a rush, and Gaga is finishing her next album. Christian has children from his previous marriage and he wants to make sure they’re comfortable with anything that happens,” an insider dished about the relationship.

Meanwhile, Cooper and his girlfriend, Irina Shayk, welcomed a baby girl named Lea, back in April 2017. Although Bradley and Irina haven’t announced any marriage plans, they fueled engagement rumors back in May when the model was spotted wearing a gorgeous diamond ring as she walked the red carpet at the prestigious Met Gala.

A Star Is Born is set to hit theaters on October 5. IMDB synopsis reads, “A musician helps a young singer and actress find fame, even as age and alcoholism send his own career into a downward spiral.”