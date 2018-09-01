NeNe Leakes Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors After Looking Very Different In Public Appearance

Leakes' fans speculate something is definitely different about her appearance, but can't seem to figure out exactly what.

Some fans of RHOA star NeNe Leakes believe that she has undergone another plastic surgery.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who has not shied away from getting work done on her nose in the past, sparked plastic surgery rumors when she appeared at the 2018 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at Atlanta’s Woodruff Arts Center’s Symphony Hall on Friday. According to Hollywood Life, several of her fans were “shocked” by the change in Leakes’ appearance, saying that her “unrecognizable” looks may be down to her having gone under the knife again.

They argued that although Leakes looked pretty as ever, there was just something a little off about her face, but nobody seemed to be able to figure out exactly what had happened. Her “changed” appearance led to a massive speculation on social media, with several Leakes fans jostling among themselves on whether or not she had actually undergone another surgery. Yet others implored her to stop doing things with her face.

“Her face looks terrible,” one fan wrote on Facebook. “She should have just left her face alone. Everyone knows that’s saying ‘if it’s not broke don’t try to fix it.'”

Another fan argued that plastic surgery was like an addiction for celebrities, and Leakes appeared like she had been ensnared by it.

“Rapidly turning to the Queen Bee smdh see that’s the thing, once you start going under the knife you can’t stop, it’s like an addiction and you need that next hit.”

While it is difficult to tell if NeNe actually went under the knife, she uploaded a picture from Friday night on her Instagram page. Commenters flooded the image with accusations of how Leakes had changed her appearance again, with many of them being nasty to the point that their comments cannot be published here. Some fans argued that NeNe was too beautiful naturally and didn’t need surgical help to be prettier. Perhaps some of the strangest accusations came from those who said that NeNe looked similar to Michael Jackson.

Other fans, who have followed the RHOA’s star journey for a long time, argued that accusations of her having undergone surgery were wide off the mark.

“You’re my absolute FAVORITE housewife out of ALL the franchises!! You’re the most real! I can’t wait for the new season of #RHOA, and I better see @marlohampton with that damn!! Can’t wait for all your taglines! The foundations to my year,” a fan defended Leakes.