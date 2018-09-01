‘Big Brother 20’s’ Faysal Shafaat Reveals Why His Romance With Haleigh Broucher Will Work Outside Of CBS House

The 'Big Brother 20' evictee hopes to win at the game of love with his Season 20 showmance.

Faysal Shafaat will have to sit the rest of the summer out. The Big Brother 20 star was the latest houseguest to become evicted on the CBS reality show, and a failed attempt at a Jury Battle Back sealed his fate.

In his exit interview with Julie Chen, Faysal admitted to some of his missteps in the Big Brother game. But it sounds like he still hopes to be a winner in the game of love after his showmance with fellow houseguest Haleigh Broucher, despite their rocky final week together that had them both on the chopping block. In a post-exit interview with Parade, Faysal revealed why he didn’t try to work on his social game once he knew he was going home, and instead wanted to spend all of his time with Haleigh, who was busy working the crowd.

“I mean me and Haleigh were butting heads a little; we did that a lot this game,” Shafaat admitted. “I was telling her this week that since we are on the block together, this is our last week together. She was saying that since one of us is going to stay, we need to make friends. I just wanted to be with Haleigh this week. I wasn’t really worried about next week. I was thinking about this week.”

Faysal Shafaat also admitted that he partially wanted now-returned houseguest Scottie Salton out of the game because he was getting close to Haleigh, telling TV Guide, “I just wanted it to be me and Haleigh to the end, so after he confessed that he liked her [it] didn’t help that.”

While he now hopes Scottie will have Haleigh’s back in his place in the Big Brother house, he’s already thinking to the future with the Big Brother beauty, revealing that he told her every day they were in the house together that he wants the relationship to continue in the real world after the CBS reality show wraps later this month.

“I know my feelings will be the exact same outside of the house. I just hope being in the real world will not change anything.”

Faysal reiterated his feelings when talking to Entertainment Weekly, where he explained how it was possible to fall so hard for someone so quickly and why he is sure he can make things work with Haleigh in the real world.

“I wanna be with Haleigh outside of the house. I think being trapped in a house every day you really get to know someone. That is why I have such strong feelings for her. We see each other at our best and at our worst. If we can make it in the crazy a** game together then we should be just fine in the real world.”

In addition to the Faleigh showmance, this summer’s edition of Big Brother kicked off with a heated romance between Swaggy C Williams and Bayleigh Dayton. The other notable showmance in the season has been slow coming as Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans only recently started cozying up. It will be interesting to see if Faysal and Haleigh will make things work in the real world.

Unfortunately, once he gets out of the Big Brother jury sequester, Faysal Shafaat will have some important business to take care of that has nothing to do with his love life. As the Inquisitr previously reported, online trolls have been slamming Shafaat’s Fessy Fitness app, giving it one-star ratings to bring its overall average way down and making it a legit crap app.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesday, and Thursdays on CBS.