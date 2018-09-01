The estranged Mrs. Giuliani only hinted at the cause

Rudy Giuliani’s estranged wife Judith Nathan says she doesn’t recognize the man who has stepped in as Donald Trump’s personal lawyer. Nathan claims that as a nurse she has a unique perspective to view Giuliani, not just as his soon to be ex-wife but also as a medical professional.

Page Six reports that Judith Nathan insists Giuliani was a different guy when she married him.

“The man that he is now is absolutely not the man he was when I married him. For a variety of reasons that I know as a spouse and a nurse, he has become a different man.”

Nathan and Giuliani are in the process of a divorce after being married for 15 years after the former nurse learned that Giuliani was said to be cheating, but she says that wasn’t the only reason she filed. Nathan says that the change has been “an ongoing process that began when he lost the presidential campaign.”

A friend of the couple weighed in to say that the former New York governor has started drinking more than usual now that he has taken his new position in Washington, D.C.

Nathan says that her husband used to be known as a “straight talker,” but that has changed.

"Whether she thinks I committed adultery or not doesn’t matter in New York.” – Rudy Giuliani on his third wife, Judith Nathan. Via @TheLloydGrove: https://t.co/QBW8wkWvbX — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 17, 2018

Sources known as “Giuliani associates” aren’t fans of Nathan, and say that she is not trustworthy, calling her a “detestable person.” The split seems to be less amicable by the minute with supporters of Giuliani speaking ill of Nathan.

“She’d cut your throat for a dollar. She turned him against his own kids.”

But Nathan claps back and says that those are Giuliani “enablers” who won’t tell him the truth because they are beholden to him in some way.

“Tony Carbonetti (Giuliani advisor and former chief of staff) lives on Park Avenue. He has a beach house. He has a country house. How could he be expected to criticize?”

But Nathan adds that you can’t discount the cheating, and says she has the cell phone bills to prove that something was going on between her husband and hospital administrator Maria Rosa Ryan. Nathan says she adamantly refutes that the two had separated already when he was seeing Ryan.

“My husband’s denial of the affair with the married Mrs. Ryan is as false as his claim that we were separated when he took up with her.”

Employees at the Mountain View Grand Resort and Spa confirmed that Giuliani and Ryan spent a weekend there together during a time period that Nathan says they were still a couple and not on any kind of break.