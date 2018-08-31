Khloe Kardashian Hints At Tristan Thompson Split, Per ‘Life & Style’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has been rocky over the past few months, and now the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is sparking rumors that she may have split with the NBA star.

According to an August 31 report by Life & Style Magazine, Khloe Kardashian recently posted some interesting song choices to her Instagram story. The new mom revealed to her fans that she was listening to Pattie LaBelle’s “On My Own,” which is a classic break up song.

The lyrics for the ballad seem to speak for themselves. “So many promises never should be spoken/Now I know what loving you cost/Now we’re up to talking divorce/And we weren’t even married/On my own/Once again now/One more time/By myself,” the lyrics read.

While some fans may have thought that Khloe Kardashian was just listening to some ballads, others noticed that she also revealed she was listening to Amerie’s “All I Have,” which is also a break up song.

“You said that we’d forever be in love/And you showed me life like I never knew/Things I never even dreamed of/But your smile just don’t seem the same/And when you tell me you feel it too/I’m not sure who’s to blame/Cause I gave everything,” the lyrics to that song state.

OK! Magazine reports that Khloe Kardashian wasn’t being subtle when hinting at problems with Tristan Thompson. She also revealed that she was listening to Anita Baker’s “I Apologize” as well as Brady’s “Nothing.”

As many fans already know, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and video of him with multiple other women surfaced online just days before Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s first child, daughter True.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is no longer pushing Tristan Thompson to get married. Sources tell Hollywood Life that Khloe is so happy being a mom to baby True that she’s been focusing most of her energy on her daughter, and has been talking less and less to Tristan about their future and getting married.

On insider claims that Khloe has decided to stop “putting pressure” on her relationship with Tristan, and just let things progress naturally. “Khloe feels like everything will be OK no matter what happens between them,” the source dished.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s journey into motherhood and her relationship issues with Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!