Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Feeling ‘Sexy’ & Her New ‘Booty Call’ Song

Carrie admits its "always subconsciously been in my head not to be sexy."

Carrie Underwood is speaking out about feeling “sexy” and why she’s more confident than ever in her mid-30s. The country superstar opened up about being a little more provocative and feeling more confident in her own skin a new interview with Taste of Country, where she admitted that being overtly sexy is something she’s actually purposefully shied away from for the majority of her career since shooting to fame on American Idol back in 2005.

“I think confidence… it gives way to being sexy,” Carrie told the site. “There’s something sexy about being confident in yourself, and I feel like the older I get, the more confidence I have in myself in that way.”

“I think it’s probably always subconsciously been in my head not to be sexy,” the pregnant 35-year-old then continued, admitting that she worried that being too open in that way makes it “just so easy for that to get exploited, and it’s so easy to start heading down that path.”

“I feel like in my early 20s, I was still a kid,” Underwood then continued, “if I’d sung the songs that I sing now back then, it would’ve been in-genuine.”

And it seems as though Carrie – who married her husband, now retired hockey player Mike Fisher, back in 2010 – is now ready to explore that side of herself a little more, particularly through her new album Cry Pretty which is set for release on September 14.

Underwood spoke to the site about one song in particular that appears to have a more sexual theme, as she referenced a track named “Backsliding” as being a “grown up” and “booty call” song.

“There’s a lot of people that deal with that — just can’t stay away, but you shouldn’t be together, either,” she told the site of the track from her brand new album, admitting, “that’s real life.”

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Per Billboard, Carrie unveiled the official track list for her new album Cry Pretty earlier this month, and it seems as though there could be more than one more grown up songs that fan can expect from the mom of one, who’s currently pregnant with her second child with husband Mike.

Amongst the lead single “Cry Pretty”, the single pop anthem “The Champion” featuring Ludacris and Underwood’s latest release “Love Wins,” the album also includes the songs with the intriguing titles “That Song That We Used to Make Love To” and “Drinking Alone”.

As Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Carrie’s husband Mike recently shared a very sweet picture with his wife of eight years as they spent a sweet date night out together. Fisher even sweetly described his pregnant wife as being his “better half” int he caption of his upload as the couple enjoyed a fun night out.

The couple are already parents to a son, 3-year-old Isaiah, while Underwood announced the news of her second pregnancy earlier this month in a sweet video she shared on Instagram. In the same clip as her big baby reveal, she also announced that she’ll be heading on tour as a mom of two in 2019 in support of her new album, Cry Pretty.