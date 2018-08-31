Watch Dragon Con 2018 Parade Live Online, Free Streaming, Start Time And Preview

The Dragon Con 2018 Parade is quickly approaching, putting villains, superheroes, monsters, comic book characters, and some of the most fantastical mythical entities of the big screen on center stage in downtown Atlanta for one glorious day. The convention, which officially began on Thursday, will wrap up on Monday, but the Saturday parade is always the biggest draw of the event. This year, it is estimated that more than 80,000 people will be watching the parade make its way through downtown live according to NBC 11, but if you don’t want to fight the traffic, or can’t be there in person for any reason, the parade will be broadcast on television and online.

For those planning to attend, the parade kicks off at 10 a.m. at the corner of Peachtree St. and Linden Ave per WSB Atlanta. The best spots on the route usually go to people arriving at around 7:00 a.m., with the line of people running 10-15 deep along the entire route by no later than 9:30 a.m. Parking will be at a premium, with spots difficult to locate, and running anywhere from $15 per hour to upward of $100 for a few hours in a secured lot within walking distance of the parade route. There is always the option to use the park and ride services the city makes available, but they tend to fill up pretty fast as well.

2018 Dragon Con Parade route! Look familiar? 🙂 Starts at Peachtree & Linden. Stepping off on Saturday, Sept 1 at 10 AM sharp. See you there pic.twitter.com/4vhJBQ7GOP — Dragon Con Parade (@DragonConParade) August 17, 2018

If all of that sounds like too much of a headache, watching online may be a better option. Even people attending the parade often stream the event to their phones and tablets to get an idea of what is approaching them on the route so they have an idea of when to position themselves to take photos. For anyone interested in livestreaming the Dragon Con 2018 parade, there are two reliable options to choose from.

This is the dragon you’re looking for. Get yours AND your streaming membership at the #DragonCon2018 store! Check out more of Naomi Romero’s amazing work @ Comic & POP Artist Alley, table 427. pic.twitter.com/0SVymkDie8 — Dragon Con @ #DragonCon2018 (@DragonCon) August 31, 2018

The most reliable option is to become a Dragon Con member which does cost $30. That comes with a subscription to Dragon TV, which not only streams the Dragon Con parade live online, it also streams many of the panels and events as well. For everyone just wanting to watch the parade, and do so completely free, there is a reliable streaming option available for that as well.

Anyone can watch the Dragon Con Parade live on television on CW69, or stream it live at atlcw.tv or, watch it later in the evening in prime time. For people trying to watch from outside the U.S., it may be necessary to use a VPN. In years past, the stream has become quite busy at times and run a little slow, but no one has reported issues with it crashing.