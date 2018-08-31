Lakers Rumors: Chris Bosh Reacts On The Idea Of Reuniting With LeBron James In Los Angeles

Should the Lakers give Chris Bosh the chance to play again in the NBA?

It has been two and a half years since Chris Bosh played in the NBA. A life-threatening blood-clotting issue that sidelined him during the 2014-2015 and 2015-16 NBA seasons forced him to leave the sports he loves. However, until now, the two-time NBA champion is not ruling out an NBA comeback.

Chris Bosh strongly believes that he still has something left in his tank. In a recent interview with Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports, Bosh expressed his desire to play in the NBA for one last time before he permanently puts an end to his career.

“Yeah, it’s still on my mind,” Bosh told Yahoo Sports of his comeback attempt. “Obviously, if it doesn’t happen by February, I’m not stupid, but yeah, I’m still looking forward to that. I’m still trying to overcome that hump and trying to get something going. I’m looking forward to the challenge. I know I can still play some ball and be a 3-and-D guy for somebody out there.”

Most NBA fans will surely love to see Chris Bosh play again in the NBA. He’s one of the few veteran big men who fit well in the modern NBA. However, most of the teams are afraid of the big risk that comes with signing Bosh. The 34-year-old center/power forward has a great appreciation for the people who are concerned about his health, but Bosh insisted that he won’t do anything that will put his life in danger.

“That’s kind of always the basis of the conversation, and I appreciate people who check up on me, but this is something that of course I’ve thought long and hard about. I know what those things feel like.”

Chris Bosh wants to make a return to the league, but is he serious about joining LeBron in LA? ???? https://t.co/bx6fvgw3O6 pic.twitter.com/9Yjr04Cud3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 31, 2018

Like Chris Bosh, his former Miami Heat teammate Dwyane Wade is already considering an NBA retirement this offseason. When asked if he and Wade will consider reuniting with LeBron James in the Los Angeles Lakers, Bosh laughed and said, “That would be the Laker Show plus the Old-Man Show.”

When healthy, Chris Bosh will undeniably be a good addition for the Lakers, especially after they lost Brook Lopez in the recent free agency. Bosh will immediately fill the hole left at the center position, giving the Lakers a big man who can rebound the ball, protect the rim, and space the floor. The same thing with Dwyane Wade, who will be very useful for LeBron James and the Lakers when the real battle begins in the Western Conference Playoffs.

As of now, there is no strong indication that the Lakers are interested in bringing Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade in Los Angeles. However, lots of things can still happen between now and March 1 playoff-eligibility deadline.