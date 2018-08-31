Kylie Cosmetics Will Now Be Sold At Ulta Beauty

Twenty-one-year-old makeup mogul Kylie Jenner announced that her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, will soon be featured in Ulta Beauty stores. According to Harper’s Bazaar, fans of the Kylie Jenner Lip Kits and Kylighters will be able to purchase their faves this holiday season.

Jenner, who recently had a baby with rapper Travis Scott, posted about her partnership with Ulta on Twitter on Thursday.

“I’m so excited to let you guys know that [Kylie Cosmetics] will be coming to all [Ulta Beauty] stores around the country this holiday!… More to come…” Jenner wrote. The popular Instagram account Trendmood, which focuses on the latest makeup trends and reviews, posted about the announcement on their page.

“Now we will be able to swatch, try all products [and] earn points and use them to shop,” write Trendmood. “AMAZING!!! What are your thoughts?”

This is not the first time that Kylie has partnered with a makeup company. Last year, Jenner partnered with Topshop to sell a collection of products in select cities, which included New York City, L.A., Atlanta, Houston, Las Vegas, Chicago, and Miami. Each location had lines wrapped around the buildings for weeks. Additionally, there are several pop-up stores across the nation, including “a pop-up Kylie truck.”

Though Jenner’s partnership with Topshop was limited, she announced that Kylie Cosmetics would be featured in all 1,000 Ulta Beauty stores. However, Jenner has not announced whether all of the Kylie Cosmetics products will launch in the store.

“Fans are already excited about the news, sharing how they can’t wait to swatch products, earn Ulta rewards points on purchases, use the store’s coupons on Lip Kits, and take advantage of Ulta’s generous return and exchange policy,” Harper’s Bazaar said.

Aside from her partnership with Ulta Beauty, Jenner’s next venture is a collaboration with her friend, Jordyn Woods, on a makeup line that will launch in September. The pair has been teasing the collection on social media, which will include colorful eyeshadow and glassy-looking lipgloss.

Kylie Cosmetics got its start in 2016. Though it was formerly known as Kylie Lip Kits, after the release of liquid lipstick and lip liner, the company’s name was changed to Kylie Cosmetics. For her 21st birthday, Jenner released an eyeshadow palette and a series of lipsticks, which includes the shadow Flirtini, Glam, and Rumor. The lipstick set, which retails at $90, is currently sold out on Kylie Cosmetics’ website. The birthday palette features 21 shades and retails for $65.