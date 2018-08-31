Watch AC Milan Vs. AS Roma Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Italy Serie A Friday Match Online

In what is being billed as the first 'American Derby' in Serie A, two teams with United States owners in AC Milan and AS Roma show off in the opening game of Matchday 3 on Friday.

In what is being billed by Italian fans as the first Serie A “American Derby,” AS Roma, which is owned by a business group from Boston, Massachusetts, according to The Associated Press, travels to San Siro where they will face AC Milan, a team recently taken over by a New Jersey-based financial consortium, in a game that will live stream on Friday.

So far in the young Serie A season, Roma have played two matches with a win over Torino and a dramatic draw last week against Atalanta. But AC Milan have played just one, a loss to 2017/2018 league runner-up Napoli, 3-2, at Stadio San Paolo, according to 90Min. But Milan continue to set their sites on the top of the Serie A table, and Friday’s game is likely to mark the debut of 24-year-old Italy international Mattis Caldera, coming off the best season of his young career with his hometown club of Atalanta, where he appeared in 43 games and netted a career-high seven goals from the center back position.

AC Milan have recorded 73 Serie A wins against AS Roma over the years, according to Yahoo! Sports, making the Giallorossi the team to be beaten by AC Milan more than any other top flight club.

Mattia Caldara makes his debut for AC Milan on Friday. Claudio Villa / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A clash pitting last season’s sixth-place finisher AC Milan against visiting AS Roma — who placed fourth in Serie A last season, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, on Friday, August 31. In the United Kingdom that kickoff time will be 7:30 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Friday, or 11:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at midnight on Friday night/Saturday morning.

Roma come into the match without star Dutch midfielder Kevin Strootman, who has left for Ligue 1 side Marseilles, according to 90Min. The Rome side will also be without right back Alessandro Florenzi who will sit with a knee injury while Argentine Diego Perotti remains questionable for Friday’s showdown in Milan with a sprained ankle.

Watch a preview of the AC Milan vs. AS Roma Serie A match courtesy of Milan Talk in the video below.

To watch a free live stream of the AC Milan vs. AS Roma Serie A Friday clash, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the new, online subscription sports network of the sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period, fans can watch the Milan vs. Roma showdown at no charge.

In the United Kingdom the live stream will be carried on Facebook by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the AC Milan vs. AS Roma Italy Serie A Matchday Three opener will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the San Siro showdown.