Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Continue To Celebrate Engagement By Vacationing In Mexico

The couple recently got engaged after dating for just a few weeks.

It seems Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra aren’t quite finished celebrating their engagement just yet. After celebrating getting engaged with their families in Chopra’s native India, the lovebirds decided to fly off to share their happy news with Mexico, per Us Weekly.

Quick engagements are gaining ground among celebrity couples, as Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were the latest couple to announce that they are engaged following a few weeks of courtship. Despite their age difference, Jonas, 25, and Chopra, 36, couldn’t be more in love with each other and decided to take their love on a romantic getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Wednesday.

The Quantico alum shared a cute photo of her new fiance on their flight via her Instagram Story and upon reaching their destination, she shared another photo of Cabo San Lucas’ beautiful sunset.

“Hola…#Mexico. Looks like #theskyispink,” she wrote.

The couple enjoyed a very traditional Indian engagement party, and sources have revealed that the Baywatch actress definitely wants to have a proper “Indian wedding” and it would appear that the “Chainsaw” singer isn’t opposed to his fiancée’s wishes, as he is said to be “super supportive of her” and “thrilled.”

Even though it hasn’t been that long, Jonas has won the approval of Chopra’s mother, Madhu, who recently spoke of what a “wonderful person” he is.

“Nick is calm and mature. He’s a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him. He’s so polite and respectful toward elders. What more can a mother want?”

The couple confirmed their engagement a couple weeks ago after it was reported that they, along the “Jealous” singer’s family, were traveling to Mumbai, India, to celebrate the special occasion. It was the first time that both of the couple’s families met.

“Taken.. With all my heart and soul,” Chopra captioned the photo of her and Jonas in a loving embrace as she rested her hand on his chest, putting the huge, diamond sparkler Jonas gave her on full display.

Posting the same photo, the “Close” singer was very straightforward as he wrote, “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.”

While only confirming that they’re engaged earlier this month, it was reported that Jonas and Chopra actually became engaged in July when the former Jonas Brother proposed to the Bollywood actress in London on her birthday.

Despite their quick engagement, the couple is reportedly not in any rush to walk down the aisle and no wedding date has been set, as it is still “too soon” and both are hampered at the moment with work obligations.