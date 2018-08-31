'This Is Us' also shares a Season 3 premiere date.

Fall is back-to-school season, but it’s also time for the season premieres of favorite shows, and few network shows are more popular than This is Us on NBC. But even though fans will have to wait until September 25 for the third season of the tear-jerker, This Is Us is sharing some clips and hints about what fans can expect from the coming season.

Town & Country shared the clip of the coming season, which finally shows when Jack met Rebecca, and what the Big Three are doing for their 38th birthday. We catch a glimpse of Kate blowing out her birthday candles and wishing for a baby, while Kevin has found himself a new love. But this is This is Us, so there always seems to be something dark and psychological hiding somewhere, and it sounds like that will come in the form of Jack’s time in Vietnam and the loss of his brother.

NBC has confirmed that This Is Us will air this fall on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. starting on the last Tuesday in September, and the season will be at least 18 episodes long (as were Seasons 1 and 2).

The network also confirmed that Deja, Beth and Randall’s adopted daughter, will now be a full-time cast member with her own on-going storylines. Executive producer Elizabeth Berger suggest that fans will learn more about her background and likely meet her father.

“There’s still a lot that we don’t know about her. One of the things that we may come to know more about next season is Deja’s father, because we haven’t yet talked about it at all. Obviously, Deja has had almost no relationship with him, but she may know more about him than we previously let on. So, we’ll get to know a little bit more about what that relationship is moving forward.”

Fans will also learn more about Toby and his struggles, which included some mental health concerns. As the couple struggles to have a baby of their own, pressure is put on their relationship.

“Kate and Toby will be thrust into some stressful situations as we move forward, and that will definitely have an impact on Toby’s state of mind.”

Fans were concerned last year after the world learned how Jack died, that we would no longer see his character anymore, but that isn’t the case, as the show will continue to visit certain places in time where Jack Pearson is still very much alive.

Showrunner Dan Fogelman explains that we will continue to learn more about Jack and what made him the man that the family loved.

“It’s one of the things I’m most excited about — where we go next in learning stuff about Jack. Which is ironic because the character just died in the most public way on national television.”