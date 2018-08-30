The French actor denies the attack as Me Too hits France.

French actor Gerard Depardieu is no stranger to controversy, but he has now been accused of rape by a young actress who says she has been devastated by the attack. The woman claims that she was assaulted at one of Depardieu’s French properties, despite the fact that he renounced his French citizenship in exchange for a home in Russia.

Agence France Presse is reporting that the woman filed a complaint this week in Aix-en-Provence in the south of France. The French actor has not commented, but his lawyer released a statement defending his client, saying that he “absolutely denies any attack, any rape.”

Depardieu’s attorney Herve Termime seemed mostly concerned about the “public nature” of the complaint.

“I regret the public nature of this process which poses a major prejudice to Gerard Depardieu, whose innocence I am convinced will be recognized.”

BFMTV says that the victim, whose name is not being released, says she was assaulted two weeks ago and initially talked to the police in the south of France before the case was transferred to the Paris Police.

“The 3rd Directorate of the Judicial Police is now in charge of investigations.”

BREAKING: Gerard Depardieu denies ‘allegations of rape and sexual assault’ https://t.co/8s9hReF2Jz — Metro (@MetroUK) August 30, 2018

The actress says she met Depardieu through an acting school where he has taught in the past. She claims that she has been “annihilated” and “destroyed” by the assault.

Gerard Depardieu has been known for his antics on and off camera, including the ones that involved his binge drinking which he boasted about, says PageSix. He claims that on an average day, he has between 12 and 14 bottles of wine. He says he doesn’t wait for a special occasion to have a tipple.

“When I’m bored, I drink. Apart from compulsory moments of abstinence. After bypass surgery, and also because of cholesterol and stuff, I have to be careful.”

He says he will continue to drink while he still has the energy.

“It starts at home with Champagne or red wine, before 10 a.m. Then again Champagne. Then pastis, maybe half a bottle. Then food, accompanied by two bottles of wine. In the afternoon, Champagne, beer, and more pastis at around 5 p.m., to finish off the bottle. Later on vodka and/or whisky.”

The French actor says he drinks enough that he “never really gets drunk.”

“But I’m never totally drunk, just a little pissed. All you need is a 10-minute nap and voilá, a slurp of rosé wine and I feel as fresh as a daisy.”

Depardieu said doesn’t plan to quit drinking because he likes the “euphoria it creates.”