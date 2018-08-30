Olivia Culpo Wows In All White, Shares Smoothie Recipe Secrets

Olivia Culpo is radiant in her latest Instagram post, with the model-actress smiling as she sits and leans on a kitchen countertop. Culpo is wearing a sleek all-white casual look, showing off her killer physique. Her white crop top reveals a glimpse of her toned abs and tiny waist, and her enviable legs are highlighted by white leggings and matching sneakers. Culpo accessorizes the look with large hoop earrings and tousled wavy hair.

As previously reported in Inquisitr, Culpo is currently on-set in Jamaica working on a new movie project. Reportedly, Culpo is starring in The Swing of Things, alongside cast members Adelaide Kane, Dot-Marie Jones, and Matt McCoy. The actress has been teasing fans with bikini posts at the beach, and also recently announced a new campaign with Vital Proteins.

In addition to showing off her stylish gear and fit frame, Culpo also used the social media post to share some tips from her healthy lifestyle. In the photo caption, Culpo shares three smoothie recipes with her fans. “My go to morning smoothies and green juice recipes below. Ive always looooved using @vitalprotiens when I’m juicing because its the only powder I’ve found that adds protein and collagen but is completely unflavored.”

Culpo’s first recipe is a “healthy berry smoothie,” consisting of a healthy milk of choice, blended with chia seeds, frozen mixed berries, vanilla Greek yogurt, spinach, and Vital Proteins.

Next, she shares a recipe for “super low sugar healthy green juice,” which is packed with fruits and vegetables like kale, cucumbers, apples, spinach, and carrots.

Her last recipe for “healthy peanut butter cup smoothie” is a decadent treat, with cocoa powder listed among the ingredients.

Fans reacted positively to the post, which received over 24,000 likes in 40 minutes. Many users commented on Culpo’s outfit and look, while others joined in by sharing their healthy recipes. One user posted, “Thx for the recipe I go green every morning spinach kale (bunch full) half avocado protein powder hemp seeds unsweetened almond milk. Love it.”

Culpo shared more details about her smoothie recipes in her Instagram story. The actress shared video of herself blending the three recipes, and captioned each clip with the recipe ingredients. Each smoothie is packed so full of ingredients, she has to work to fit them all into the blender cup. In one Story clip, Culpo captions the video, “GETTING IN SOME MUSCLE WORK HERE.” In another video, Culpo jokes, “this is my morning workout too.”