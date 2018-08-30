‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, August 31: Brooke Pushes Hope Over The Edge, Bill Declares War

New B&B spoilers hint that Brooke wants answers from Hope.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, August 31 promise some tense moments as both Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Bill (Don Diamont) are on their respective missions. Brooke wants her daughter to tell her the truth, and Hope (Annika Noelle) will be overwhelmed with uncomfortable feelings that she may not want to face. She Knows Soaps also reveals that Bill will blast Katie (Heather Tom) after a very frustrating week where neither one of them were listening to each other.

It seems as if Katie’s new beau wants an instant family, much to the chagrin of her ex-husband. Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) has planted an idea in Katie’s head and told just about everybody at Forrester Creations that he thinks that she should file for sole custody of Will (Finnegan George). He and Bill have gone head-to-head as Spencer believes that it is none of Thorne’s business, while Thorne has been actively encouraging Katie to protect Will.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for cliffhanger Friday tease that Bill will tell Katie that she will lose the battle that she began. It seems as if Katie has finally relented and has indeed started a lawsuit in pursuit of full custody. Everybody knows that Bill is fiercely protective of his family, and even more so his sons. Prepare for an all-out war as Bill prepares to fight for his blood!

Hope has experienced a rollercoaster of emotions this week. She and Liam (Scott Clifton) were euphoric after coming back from their staycation honeymoon, but that soon faded. She found her husband spending time with Kelly (Gabriel Sporman) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) where he was supposed to be getting ready to go to an ultrasound appointment with her.

She and Liam both fell in love with their unborn baby at the doctor’s visit, but again they were interrupted by Steffy who needed Liam’s help with Kelly. Later, she saw Steffy who motivated her on her journey to motherhood.

Arriving at her ultrasound appointment, Hope realizes that Liam knows Dr. Phillips because of Steffy. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/EYiLTBit2b #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/PHwaPDOPd3 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 30, 2018

Of course, there is one person who will immediately notice that Hope seems off-kilter and that is her mother. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Brooke will push her daughter to open up about her true feelings about Liam’s other family. Hope will need to explore her uncomfortable feelings about Steffy and Kelly and the role that they will always play in her husband’s life. She will realize that they will play an integral part of her life as well.

B&B spoilers for Monday, September 3 indicate that Hope will rush to hospital on Monday. Inquisitr reports that something may go wrong with her pregnancy as Dr. Phillips (Robin Givens) will also be back. Tune into Bold and the Beautiful as Hope faces this difficult situation, and find out if something happens that results in her rushing to hospital!