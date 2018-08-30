Eva Longoria Cuddles Her Diaper-Clad 2-Month-Old In Sweet Photo

Eva's holding on to her baby boy.

New mom Eva Longoria is sharing a cuddle with her 2-month-old baby boy Santiago in a very sweet new photo she shared with fans on her Instagram account. The former Desperate Housewives actress shared a sweet embrace with her son – who was wearing nothing but a diaper – as he leaned on her while spending some fun time outdoors by the swimming pool.

The picture uploaded by the star showed her dressed in all black athleisure wear as she held on to her bundle of joy, showing off her post-baby body in a black tank top and black leggings with a white stripe down the leg.

Longoria then kept things casual with her hair down and wavy while she also appeared to be going sans makeup as she sat outside on the grass with her little boy – who she shares with husband Jose “Pepe” Baston – while surrounded by toys.

The Over Her Dead Body actress then captioned the sweet mother/son snap by telling her 5.6 million followers that she was enjoying “Sunday Funday!” with 2-month-old Santiago. She then added the hashtag “#Santi,” which appeared to be her nickname for her baby, as well as the hashtag “#BabyBaston.”

The adorable upload was a big hit with fans, receiving more than 527,000 likes since she first shared it on her account.

Sunday Funday! #Santi #BabyBaston A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Aug 26, 2018 at 1:15pm PDT

Fans flooded the comments section with loving messages, gushing over little Santiago and how good Eva looks while taking care of her son.

“This is beautiful” one fan said, using two red heart emojis. A second wrote in the comments section of Longoria’s recent social media upload, “Gorgeous mom and an angelic child…..The most beautiful sight in the world.”

Another told Eva in the comments section that her photo was “so cuuuuuuute.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight during an interview earlier this month, Longoria admitted that she actually hasn’t been struggling too much since becoming a mom for the very first time back in June.

When asked if she’d found it difficult to adapt to her new role as a mom, Eva replied, “No … When people go, ‘Your mother instincts kick in,’ that’s true.”

Lazy Kinda Sunday ☀️⛱ A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Aug 19, 2018 at 9:46am PDT

In another interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month where she opened up about her journey into motherhood, Eva dished a little more on Santiago’s personality, revealing that he’s actually given her a pretty easy time of things so far as she told the outlet that he’s a very good baby.

“He’s a dream, and he’s such a good baby. I knock on wood,” Longoria – who married husband Baston in 2016. “He’s just been so easy, so sweet, we’ve been really lucky, he’s super healthy. It’s just been great,” she added.